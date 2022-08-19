Heels with socks? Bella Hadid joins the “ugly-trend”

We are all die-hard fans of the youngest of the Hadid clan and her most recent “ugly-cool” looks. Part of her always being in trend and being considered a fashion icon is due to her outfits. off the runway most recent, which stand out for being super authentic and a version much more attached to their personality. This time was no exception, since he joined a trend that has us questioning reality. That’s right, Bella Hadid wore heels with socks and (unsurprisingly) she rocked this ugly trend too.

When it comes to attracting attention with out-of-the-ordinary looks, we can always turn to Bella for unexpected pieces. It was only recently that some photos went viral in which Bella wore glasses like our grandpa’s favs and a pleated skirt (which if it wasn’t denim would look like a #TB to our elementary school uniform), with some tennis very in the style of two-miler daddy from the suburbs and clearly accompanied by some long socks.

After seeing that look, we are not surprised that now she has replicated the same match of shoes with long socks, but now in its highest version, leaving the daily sneakers aside to change them for basic heels. Before you run ahead of time just think about it, check out these photos… it’s better than we imagined.

Why is it a trend to wear heels with socks?

Seeing trends like this were to be expected and began to emerge in the street style because we saw a strong influence with style of school uniform on the catwalks of Spring/Summer 2022. Fashion houses like Prada, Miu Miu and Coperni were responsible for reviving this aesthetic and adapting it to other current trends. But why socks and heels? A somewhat strange trend that in an unexpected way has gained strength.

With the nostalgia for the 2000s we have seen a large number of brands expanding their fashion repertoire towards groups underground of those times. In other words, they have tried to put the spotlight on the smaller groups of that era by recreating the vibe. What what? Well, make cool what was not before.

We had already told you about the norm core and the famous adam sandler core which are basically aesthetics that are about aiming for a messy look on purpose and turning it into a statement garments that would otherwise be considered boring. That is why from time to time it is good to make a nail in our parents’ closet, to recover clothes that we never thought would look cool and give them a second life to make them part of our personal style.

Via @arab_bellahadid

Kitsch or cool?

Although at the moment it sounds to us like it is a trend that we would definitely not join, heels with socks have been present in fashion for a while, and this happened only a few months ago when we saw the sandals with socks. As much as we refuse, this is a trend that yes or yes we have to try even once (not to mention how cozy it is). And it is that it is this type of half-bizarre trends that later come to revolutionize the world of fashion.

At the end of the day, if Bella Hadid managed to wear heels with socks so effortless and cool, we can try to recreate her look and look just as chic as her. would you dare Here’s a little inspo:

in vibrant colors

Combine them with the color of your shoes

With rhinestones as Rihanna

Or finally, like Bella did. With sports socks.

Via: @von115

