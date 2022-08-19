Hedy Lamarr: meet the woman who inspired Johnny Depp in a song | CHEK

After the media trial for defamation that he won against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp He is resuming his acting career. But not only has he returned to record a new movie, the famous 59-year-old has also focused on his passion for music.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” He made a small tour with his band “Hollywood vampires”, showing all his talent on stage. He has even gone one step further: he has released his new album 18, which has the collaboration of guitarist Jeff Beck.

the album of Johnny Depp pays homage to various emblematic singer-songwriters in music history, but also to Hedy Lamarr, the first Hollywood actress to simulate an orgasm (in Ecstasy, 1933) and creator of the technology on which WiFi is based. Who was this woman? Here we tell you.

Johnny Depp pays tribute to Hedy Lamarr in his song “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” (Photo: AFP)

WHO WAS HEDY LAMARR?

Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesler, known as Hedy Lamarr, was an Austrian film actress and inventor. She was the co-inventor, along with George Antheil, of the first version of WI-FI.

Hedy Lamarr was born on November 9, 1914 in Vienna. She was the only daughter of a marriage of secularized Jews. From the age of four she obtained private tutoring; before the age of eleven she already mastered the piano and dance and could speak four languages.

At the age of 17, Hedy Lamarr began her studies in performing arts at the Berlin school of film and theater director Max Reinhardt. She thus launched her film career, and soon she would be world famous for the sequence in the film Ecstasy (1933), in which she appears completely nude.

For this scene she would be known as the first woman in cinema history to appear nude in a commercial film.

At the age of 17, Hedy Lamarr began her studies in performing arts at the Berlin school of film and theater director Max Reinhardt (Photo: Getty Images)

feminist icon

Hedy Lamarr is considered a feminist icon as she has been an example for other women of different times. The movie star escaped the oppression of which she was a victim during the 30s to develop her greatest passion: acting, according to the portal “Who.com”.

An arms industry tycoon named Fritz Mandl set his sights on her and her parents forced her to marry. Then the actress fled to Paris, leaving her husband behind. She subsequently moved to London and the United States, where she developed her artistic career.

Hedy Lamarr is a co-creator of the technology on which WiFi is based (Photo: Getty Images)

inventor for the army

Lamarr offered the United States government all the confidential information she had, thanks to the contacts of her ex-husband Mandl. Furthermore, he considered that his intelligence could contribute to victory. Thus, he went to work for the development of new military technologies.

Aided by the composer George Antheil, Hedy Lamarr found that they could be changed in frequency in the same way that the notes of a piano were modified. This is how she developed the technology that is now considered the antecedent of WiFi and Bluetooth.