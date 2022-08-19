He spent three thousand dollars and flew six thousand kilometers to locate his AirPods

Apple’s total net sales amounted to $365.82 billion in 2021.

Apple became the second supplier of smartphone in the world, thanks to the popularity of the iPhone.

The number of Apple Watch users globally reached more than 100 million in 2020.

In social networks there are any number of stories that become viral because of how peculiar they are. This is the case of a reality TV star from the United Kingdom, who told how he flew almost 6 thousand kilometers and spent around 3 thousand dollars to track down the person who stole his Apple AirPods five months ago.

This story demonstrates the power of Apple products in terms of security and tracking, where the term application tracking, or app tracksing refers to the monitoring and evaluation of the use of applications on mobile devices.

According to estimates by Newzoo, in 2021 there were about 3.9 billion users of smartphones in the world and, according to Gartner forecasts, just over 1.5 billion were sold globally.

In that sense, Apple has Find My, which according to the technological brand, the encryption of this tool is done from end to end and is anonymous. That means that Apple does not have access to this information and that only the user who owns these devices will be able to consult it.

In its annual report, Apple details that America is the brand’s largest regional market, with net sales of 51.5 billion US dollars in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Europe and China are two other important markets for Apple, with revenues above 25 billion dollars.

Everything you did for your AirPods

Through a YouTube video, a UK reality star who told the incredible story of how he flew almost 6,000 kilometers spent around $3,000 to track down the person who stole his Apple AirPods five months ago.

“The fact that you can track tiny earphones around the world is amazing,” recalled Lewis Ellis, 31, in the video.

According to the man’s reports, the amazing saga began almost half a year ago after the Manchester native left his Apple headphones on the Qatar Airways plane before disembarking from his flight from Bangkok, Thailand, to Doha, Qatar.

He explained that the crew would not allow him to return to the flight to retrieve the devices, but informed him that he would meet them at the airport.

Just when he had given up hope, the traveler decided to check the location of the device in the application Apple’s Find My on iPhone, which uses AirTags to locate Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple Watch, Mac, and AirPods, even if they are offline. Using this handy technological tracker, Ellis discovered that his headset was on the move.

“Then I had the joy of seeing them travel the world for no less than five months”Ellis, who founded Hussel Marketing, told NeedToKnow.online. “I don’t know who took them, but my AirPods went on vacation,” Indian.

The man also mentioned in his video that he saw his headphones fly from Qatar to Kathmandu and travel to a Himalayan village overlooking Nepal, in the style of one of the maps from the “Indiana Jones” movies. They then made a short trip to Thailand before finally returning to Doha.

“I saw them and I waited and decided that now was my chance and that I was going to take action,” Ellis explained in the YouTube video.

So, he booked a flight to Doha to retrieve his missing devices — a risky proposition, as the thief could easily have flown into the coop before its owner arrived.

“It was an adventure and I felt like I was in a lost treasure movie, everything was very exciting”said Ellis, who used the Find My app to track the devices to an apartment block.

The rescue team then went from floor to floor, trying to connect them via Bluetooth, as the app beeped when they got within 45 feet of the devices.

After what seemed like forever, the headphones plug into Ellis’s headphones while he and his team were outside one of the rooms. “We knew they were inside and I was determined to get them back,” the AirPods owner said of the rescue mission.

“I had the box with the serial number on it so I was ready to prove they were mine”he explained.

At last, he was allowed into the room where several people were staying, after which the long-lost AirPods were returned without incident.

“When we left, one person apologized for the inconvenience, but was happy to have them back,” he adds.

The Briton noted that the trip is probably the “smallest thing” he has ever done, especially since he spent approximately $2,770 on flights, accommodation and food during his AirPod recovery mission.

Like this story, it’s not the first time someone has used an Apple app to catch a thief, where in 2015, traffic cops of New York City used the Find My app to track down and arrest the thief responsible for two iPhone thefts at two different Manhattan subway stations.

In that sense, today technology has become very important in people’s lives.

Now read:

Bulletproof iPhone? Ukrainian soldier saved his life with this Apple product

“Buy an iPhone Pro Max”: Ricardo Salinas gives a millionaire promotion to Apple

Samsung or Apple: who wins in 2022 in global phone sales?