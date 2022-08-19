In 2016, the entertainment world was surprised by the news about the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, one of the most famous couples during the first decade of the 2000s.

At that time, it was rumored that the famous couple’s separation would be related to a strong family argument that would have occurred on a plane.

And things went further. It was also stated at the time that allegedly Jolie would have denounced Pitt for mistreatment of her and Maddox, the eldest son of the family. In fact, in 2021, the young man changed his surname Pitt, for his mother’s.

By the way, nowadays famous artists meet in a legal dispute over the custody of the minor children, namely Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Although several years have passed since the divorce, details of the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still being known. The above, after the portal Page Six managed to have access to the report that Jolie sent to the authorities in 2016, referring to what happened with her then partner.

According to the actress’ account, the family took a flight on September 14, 2016 from Nice, France, to the United States and that Pitt, who was upset with them, he had been drinking liquor minutes before the plane took off.

In the report, according to the portal cited above, Jolie also indicated that indeed on the plane, before it took off, had an argument with Pitt over one of his parents. It was at that moment, they say, the actor took his then-partner to the bathroom of the aircraft where he ended up attacking her.

They affirm that “he grabbed her by the head, shaking”, while also verbally mistreating her. In that report, they assure that the ex-partner’s children asked him how Jolie was, to which he replied: “No, she is not well, she is ruining this family, she is crazy.”

In turn, they assert that due to all of the above, Jolie was left with injuries to her back and elbow.

Prosopagnosia, the disease suffered by actor Brad Pitt

The American actor, winner of the Oscar award, Brad Pitt revealed in recent days for GQ magazine that he suffers from prosopagnosia. Although it has not been diagnosed, the actor believes that he has it. The protagonist of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, comments that he suspects this since 2013. Prosopagnosia is known as “face blindness”.

In the journal of neurology’Current Opinion in Neurobiology‘ it is explained that “developmental prosopagnosia (DP) refers to facial recognition deficits without having brain damage. PD affects about 2% of the population and is often hereditary.”

The actor also stated that people do not usually believe him about his illness. “A lot of people hate me for not knowing I have this problem,” he said in an interview for Esquire. In addition to mentioning that he would like to meet other people with the disease.

In a study carried out by the scientific journal Cortex it was indicated that: “no evidence of general visual deficits or social dysfunctions was found within six patients analyzed. The results suggest that the reason is a genetic component of congenital prosopagnosia”.