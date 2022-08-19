Have they already cut? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly face breakup rumors

Gone are the rumors of a breakup between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly after the couple seemed very much in love earlier in the week.

The actress and the musician enjoyed a day date where they shared a romantic moment. MGK used the occasion to put her arm around his future wife as they took a leisurely stroll through Brentwood on Tuesday.

The artist wore a colorful t-shirt with a pink lion print, combined with light blue straight pants and white sneakers.

While Megan transmitted glamor with a blue set of top and shorts, accompanied by a long shirt of the same tone. The Transformers star paired her outfit with a plush beanie and a light pink bag made of the same fabric.

The exotic couple, who have been dating since 2020, have been facing breakup rumors for a few days after their fans hinted at it.

It happens that the couple, who share practically all their projects together, have been somewhat silent in recent weeks. Fans noticed that Megan hadn’t posted any photos of MGK on her Instagram account since June.

“I talked to my wife before I went onstage tonight,” he said, pausing as the crowd in Cleveland cheered. “She said ‘when you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Do not think about anything, you do not have to prove anything to anyone. They all came to see you, so just give them a chance,” Kelly said.

It is not the first time that Kelly has spoken of Megan as his wife. She previously referred to Fox in this way at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May. There she announced that he had written the song “Twin Flame” for her and her “her unborn child”.

