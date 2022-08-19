Harrison Ford, is it true that you are retiring from the cinema?









george lucas He gave him the opportunity of his life and he did not waste it. Harrison Ford had already done his first jobs in the cinema when he caught the attention of the filmmaker, one of them under Coppola’s orders, but it was the character of Han Solo the one that gave him fame and recognition. From there she started a meteoric careeruntil today, when rumors begin to appear about a possible withdrawal. At 80 years old and after a lifetime being the face of our favorite stories, the actor could be planning his retirement.

The fifth installment of the saga of Indiana Jones it could be his last project. The composer John Williams He already announced that this would be his last film and dropped that it could also be the end of Ford’s career. “Right now I’m working on indiana jones 5of which Harrison Ford, who is quite a bit younger than me, I believe has announced that it will be his last movie. So I thought: if Harrison can do it, then maybe I can too”, he confessed in an interview. It seems that Williams could have inside informationbut the truth is that the actor has not yet spoken about it.

indiana jones 5 At the moment, the premiere of the fifth and last installment of the saga is pending, which will see the light on June 30, 2023. The first images of the filming were leaked in October of last year, in which Harrison Ford was seen on the streets of Sicily with his classic outfit, hat and whip in handcharacterized as the most adventurous archaeologist in fiction.











This will be the first installment of the mythical franchise starring that will not have steven spielberg at the address. In his place will be james mangold. the spanish actor Antonio Banderas is also part of the cast, which complete Mads Mikkelsen Y Phoebe Waller Bridge.











Harrison Ford on the set of ‘Indiana Jones’ 5 GTRES GTRES