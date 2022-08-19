Hailey Bieber drives friend Bella Hadid crazy with her gloss

Hailey Bieber has launched the Rhode skincare line and her gloss is already in demand among VIPs, even Bella Hadid loves it.



Hailey Bieber, model and successful influencer as well as wife of singer Justin Bieber, has launched a skincare and make-up line that is very much coveted by VIPs. With the gloss signed Rhode, Hailey has also won over the colleague and friend Bella Hadidwhich showed fair on Instagram the perfect result on her lips.

Hailey Bieber, her new gloss is flying off the shelves!

With 46.9 million of followers on Instagrama past as a model and increased popularity thanks to the wedding with Justin Bieber, with whom she forms a couple in love and happy, Hailey Bieber now she is also a promising entrepreneur. Thanks to her work and her passion, Hailey has designed one skincare and make-up line very simple, consisting of products with formulations that are as natural as possible and with an illuminating, firming and plump effect.

Like its new gloss by Rhode which is literally depopulating on the web but also among some influential voices of the international showbitz. It seems, in fact, that the ingredients contained in the lady’s lip gloss Bieber make the lips perfectly full and natural, without the need for additional makeup to mark and define them. Among the fans of the product there is also a dear friend of Hailery, or the international model Bella Hadid.

Hailey Bieber drives Bella Hadid crazy with her gloss

Self Hailery Bieber she is the champion of naturalness, the friend and colleague Bella Hadid is not far behind. The internationally renowned model showed herself without make-up after a hard loosening in the gym, confiding in her parents 54.2 million of followers to be satisfied with gloss by Hailey that she uses just when she wants to look neat, softening sweat-chapped lips, without however clashing with her philosophy of natural look.

READ ALSO >>> CHIARA NASTI ADVERTISES HER BEACHWEAR COLLECTION WITH THE PANCIONE IN BEAUTIFUL VIEW

Thanks to Shea butter, Cupuaçu and Babassu, the flagship product of the Rhode line gives the lips the right volume and takes care of them from the outside, and for this reason Pretty is in love with the lucidallabra and now he can no longer do without it. Hailey happily shared again the dedication of her friend, aware that Bella does not usually give advice on products to her fans, and therefore this exception to the rule must have been made precisely by virtue of the effectiveness of her product.