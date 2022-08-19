Going to the beach is no longer the same for Lily James

Special for Infobae of The New York Times.

Actors often talk about how exciting it is to step into a role, the excitement they feel when they finally find the key to its essence. Lily James doesn’t evoke those emotions when she’s asked about how she channeled Pamela Anderson in the Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” but there’s always a little shadow in her eyes.

She was afraid, she confessed, and she became a little obsessive. She would spend hours in the makeup chair listening to collections of Anderson interviews and snippets from TV shows like “Stacked,” “VIP” and, of course, “Baywatch.”

“I was terrified I wasn’t doing a good job,” said James, who is British, in a recent video chat. (Her her accent was one of the many transformations she had to undergo for the role.) “She had never worked so much, and it was necessary.”

Her work was good: her performance received not only universal praise—James Poniewozik of The New York Times described her as “secretly complex” when the series premiered in February—but also James’ first Emmy nomination. (“Pam & Tommy” earned 10 nominations in total, including one for best limited series.)

During a recent video chat, writer-producers DV DeVincentis and Robert Siegel confirmed that James was always in the role.

“She never hung out in the snack bar to gossip, nothing like that,” DeVincentis, who was also a writer and executive producer on the show, recounted the actress’s on-set ethic. “When she wasn’t shooting a scene, she was always listening to Pamela Anderson interviews so she would always have her voice in mind.”

“But he was also always kind and cheerful and approachable,” Siegel, who is also the series’ creator, was quick to add, lest James be thought to have gone to antisocial, diva-style extremes. “There were so many times where he could have gotten out of control or furious, and he would have been completely justified and we would have forgiven him. But he never did.”

James, 33, couldn’t have been more cordial when we spoke, although he had to find time in his last moments of rest in Italian Tuscany, where he was staying before traveling to Rome and starting shooting a Saverio Costanzo film, the Italian director behind the adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s literary saga “The Great Friend” on HBO.

She had already mastered the practice of moving her hands when speaking, and she looked relaxed and calm, with an excellent notion of how to look fabulous even on Zoom. She projected an adorable mix of low-key confidence and cheerful self-deprecation, which included an overly harsh assessment of her own interviewing ability.

“I feel like I’m not good at talking about my job,” he said. “I always remind myself that I’m an actress, so I don’t have to be good for this part, that’s fine.”

Playing Anderson is another important career move for James, whose three-season run as Lady Rose MacClare on “Downton Abbey” led to increasingly high-profile roles as the younger version of Donna Sheridan, also played by Meryl Streep in “Mamma Mia! Let’s Go Again” and Ansel Elgort’s girlfriend in Edgar Wright’s stylistic action movie “Baby: Crime’s Apprentice”.

This isn’t the first time she’s played a real-life character, though Winston Churchill’s wartime secretary Elizabeth Layton, who died in 2007, wasn’t around to scrutinize how James portrayed her in the drama. historical “The darkest hours” (2017). On the contrary, the two main characters of “Pam & Tommy” are still very much alive.

There was a hesitant moment during our conversation when I asked James if he had ever met Anderson in person, who was not involved in the production of the series and later stated that he had not seen her.

“Not yet,” James replied. “And I respect him a lot. It is his decision. It’s very strange because I played her, and I feel very attached, but…” She was lost in thoughts of him. “I hope that if she ever sees the project, she realizes that everyone involved wants to take care of her.”

To disconnect from the hustle and bustle of industry, James likes to be in nature, away from people and cities. “When you see the perspective of the ocean and the horizon in front of you, you confirm that everything is going to be okay,” he said.

However, when I asked him if he could still relax on the beaches — or if images of lifeguards running around in slow motion now came to mind — he recalled filming an important “Baywatch” scene in “Pam & Tommy.” .

“That day will go down in history as one of the craziest days of my life,” he said, shaking his head. “There were paparazzi in the sea, taking pictures of me, and I have never liked being photographed in a bikini, much less in Pamela Anderson’s red swimsuit.”

That swimsuit is already a fundamental part of the cultural scene of the nineties. And if “Pam & Tommy” has done anything, it’s made us reconsider Anderson’s role this decade, especially at the start of her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan, who was also an Emmy nominee). , when the couple’s home sex video was stolen and traded.

Lee emerged from the scandal largely unscathed—typical rocker behavior—but Anderson was the target of relentless taunts and slurs. “The series is about looking at our guilt as human beings, our lack of empathy,” James said. “I really felt a responsibility for how the series would be received, so I couldn’t let it go, and I didn’t shoot anything for a long time after that.”

“I didn’t feel capable,” he added. “He was still speaking with an American accent.”

You can’t allow yourself to disappear into someone else’s life, psyche—and physical appearance—as James did without it affecting you. “Pam & Tommy” may look like a big party from the outside, but it took her into deep introspection.

“It made me want to keep moving forward and do really challenging roles,” James said, adding, “I felt like I needed a big change in my career and this was it, it was kind of a watershed.”