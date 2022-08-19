‘Going to America would be a great change for my career’

America seeks to close one more signing to face the second half of the Apertura 2022. For a few weeks, the azulcremas board of directors contacted the LAFC to seize the services of the Uruguayan attacker, Brian Rodriguez, who today commented that it is his wish to play in Coapa.

“I trust my representative so that he can solve the whole issue with America. I’m on time to get to the club, the deadlines are good. I really want to go,” he said.

Although the movement is not closed, the Uruguayan assured in an interview with RadioSport 890 what to play for Eagles It would represent a total change in his career.

“I think it’s a good change to go to the Mexican league. I’m grateful to The Angels and the mls, but i think i go to America It would be a great change for my career,” he said.

Likewise, brian rodriguez revealed that a few months ago offers came from a Brazilian team, however, the LAFC He turned them down because they weren’t interested, since they were for a loan.

“Flamengo was interested, he was talking to them and in that case it was a loan with an option to buy and The Angels They didn’t want to lend me. It’s almost possible, it was a nice opportunity,” he added.

brian rodriguez He ended by mentioning that at the moment he does not plan to return to soccer in his country. “Penarol He hasn’t called me, but right now I’m not going back to Uruguay. Surely later it can happen “, he sentenced.

America made a proposal for the South American attacker a few days ago, in which they would own 80 percent of the player’s card, according to information from the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

