Gesualdo Folk Event is back – ècampania

Appointment in the streets of the village on 25 and 26 August

After two years of forced stop, on 25 and 26 August the Gesualdo Folk Eventone of the most important events of the Jesuit summer.

As every year will be the squares and streets of old village dominated by the medieval castle to act as a stage for the great popular festival which since 2004 has become an unmissable event for the young people of our Province. With a musical program full of novelties, this year’s event aims straight at a young audience by fully embracing their musical trends and interests.

The 25 August will be the romantic Neapolitan ballads of Gabriele Esposito to kick off the Music Review.

Esposito, a refined multi-instrumentalist, recalls the American sound in his songs, inspired by John Mayer, Shawn Mendes and up to Ed Sheeran. His success starts from his adventure, in 2016, at X Factor in which his elimination causes unprecedented indignation among the viewers of the program.

Among the most sung songs, stands out “Me staje appennenn ‘loved“By Liberato who is becoming popular also thanks to the TV series”Sea Out”Broadcast on Rai 2. On the Gesualdo stage he will be joined by the emerging Marilisa Ungaro and the guitarist Attilio Costa.

Hip Hop will then light up the Folk Event evening with DJ Jad and Wlady, two true icons of this musical genre. Dj Jad is one of the best known and most appreciated DJs, producers and beat makers of the national hip-hop scene, co-founder together with J-Ax of the historic group Articolo 31. During his successful career, Dj Jad counts in his palmares 80 gold records, 39 platinum records and one diamond record.

Wlady is a well-known international DJ and producer, younger brother of Dj Jad. In 2015 he produced “Maria Salvador” by J-AX, reaching 12 gold and 6 platinum records. In 2018 Wlady succeeds in an epic feat: bringing the Article 31 together in a series of live shows that are immediately sold out.

At the Folk Event they will perform in a special show drawing on an immense repertoire, combining timeless Hits with the latest lucky musical works. After show with Gesualdini Dj Patrick, Morano and Petraglia.

The second and last evening of August 26 it will be an explosion of enthusiasm and rhythm.

To open the evening the young artists of Sonoria, an extraordinary Irpinia music laboratory that is enjoying great success among young people. The charge of Sonoria will be the launch for a unique musical show by GET FAR. Get Far is the pseudonym of Mario Fargetta, the historic DJ of Deejay Time, the cult-dance program of Radio DEEJAY that he has depopulated until a few years ago with audience records. For decades among the most famous Italian and world disk jokey. Among his most important productions we remember: Music, Music is Moving, Your Love, Midnight which reached the heights of the most important world club charts while with the Tamperer ft. Maya “Feel It” reached number one in the UK sales chart, number one in all of Europe and number 4 in the US club chart, selling over two million copies

A true icon of electronic music and world disco music on the stage of the Folk Event After show with SanGennaro Bar, TV Showman Voce d’Italia Giuseppe joy saveriano Voice A.Roma.

As always, the Gesualdo Folk Event is also the top of the Street food Irpinia And Beer Festival. The event is promoted and organized by the Proloco Civitatis Iesualdinae in collaboration with the Public Assistance of Gesualdo and with the patronage of the Municipality of Gesualdo.

For info www.prolocogesualdo.jimdo.com.