“Garfield”: all the details about the animated film with Chris Pratt

This is what the first image of the next animated production of “Garfield” for the cinema looks like. (Sony Pictures)

Born in the comic strips of Jim Davis, garfield jumped to television with more than one animated production and was taken to the live action in 2004. The sequel came two years later. In 2024, we will be able to see it back on the big screen with an upcoming animated film that will have Chris Pratt in the voice of the famous orange cat. Find out all the details about this long-awaited project.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The cast of the new garfield

In addition to being chosen to put his voice to mario bros In film, Pratt was also cast to play garfield for a fully animated film. The actor achieved enormous notoriety in Hollywood when he starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Y Jurassic Worldthe modern saga of the film series jurassic-park. Without a doubt, the 43-year-old American star is one of the highest paid in the industry and, in turn, has taken the top prize as a performer in the animated genre.

Chris Pratt will put his voice to the famous orange cat. (REUTERS/David Swanson)

Other classic cartoon and comic strip characters will make an appearance: they will be interpreted in the original English language by the voices of Nicholas Hoult, Ving Rhames, Hannah Waddingham Y Cecilia Strong. For now, it is not confirmed what the roles of each will be. Outside Chris Prattthe only one to be officially announced in a role was Samuel L Jackson with whom he has shared the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The renowned actor pulp fiction Y Django Unchained will be the father of garfield, Vic, who will be an important part of the main plot. It is known that this could be the origin story of the protagonist, introducing his two parents for the first time in the canon story that we all already know.

“Garfield and Friends” was the character’s first animated series and aired between 1988 and 1994. (CBS)

In charge of the director of the adventures of the emperor

The production will be directed by Mark Dindalthe filmmaker behind the adventures of the emperor (2000) and Chicken Little (2005). In his long career in the world of animation, he has worked on multiple occasions with Disney as an animator and director of special effects such as The little Mermaid (1989) and Bernardo and Bianca to the rescue (1990). On the other hand, the script will be in charge of David Reynolds (Finding Nemo), with whom he has previously worked.

Garfield’s long journey in film and TV

garfield started as a comic strip created by Jim Davis in 1978, and centered on the routine of a lazy, greedy cat who was adopted by a single man. The pet also shared the house with an unintelligent dog named Odie and, with the passing of the editions, more characters were integrated, such as the cat friends of the neighborhood like Arlene and Nermal.

“Garfield the Movie” was a box office hit upon its release in 2004. (20th Century Fox)

Between the 80s and 90s, he jumped from paper to TV with the remembered animated series Garfield and his friends, while specials focused on dates or occasions of the year were launched in parallel. In 2004, the pussycat was adapted to the real image in garfield the movie, which grossed more than $200 million globally. The cast was made up of Bill Murray, Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Stephen Tobolowsky, among others. The second part was released in 2006 and follows Garfield and Odie on their accidental trip to London. Between 2008 and 2016, Cartoon Network aired a 3D computer-animated show titled the garfield show.

The new of garfield It will arrive on February 16, 2024 in theaters in the United States.

KEEP READING:

The 15 highest-grossing movies in history that you should see alone or in company

Ariana DeBose joins Prime Video in a new psychological thriller

A new version of The Wizard of Oz will be in charge of the creator of black ish