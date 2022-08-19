Free version of Netflix will not let you download movies and series

If you are one of those who thought to opt for the netflix free version, which is planned to have adswe have bad news for you since you will not be able to download movies and series on your mobile devices.

According to information released by experts on the subject, they discovered that Netflix’s iPhone code had a notice that downloads from the platform would be available on all plans, except for the free version.

In the free version, commercial breaks cannot be skipped either, but so far, the company has not commented on this. Until now, the platform allows its subscribers to download content to devices, so that they can later watch it without the need for internet.

Since the beginning of this year, Netflix has been mired in controversy, this after reporting thousands of unrenewed accounts. Even this month, The Walt Disney Company unseated her from the first place in subscribers, by more than half a million users.

Another situation that is affecting the platform is the war in Russia, since Netflix withdrew from that country, added to the fact that it recently announced that it would start charging more in some countries in case users wanted to add “second home”. ” to his account.

For his part, Ted Sarandos, co-executive director and director of content at Netflix, said that in the version with advertising, all the material that exists in the paid version would not be available: “We are in talks with the studios about some things,” he added. .

