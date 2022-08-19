Fortnite x Dragon Ball: how to participate in the Tournament of strength and win rewards?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

The collaboration between Fortnite Y dragon ball continues with the Tournament of Strength, a competition that Epic Games organized to give attractive free rewards to the best players.

If you want to test your skills and get some of the prizes, you should know that the tournament will take place today. So here we tell you how to participate, the rules of the competition and we remind you of the prizes that are at stake.

How to participate in the Tournament of strength Fortnite?

The Tournament of Strength will take place today in all regions and will be available to players on all platforms. There are some important requirements to be met in order to participate, such as having 2-step authentication enabled and verified on the Epic Games account that will be used.

Also, the company requires an account of level 50 or higher to be part of the Tournament of strength. That said, you will also need a partner to play, as this is a duos tournament. It will be played with a system that will give participants points depending on the eliminations they make and their final position in each game.

The event will last 3 hours and you can participate in a maximum of 10 games. The objective is to get the highest number of points to be in the top 50% of the leaderboard and thus win the rewards.

On this occasion, eliminations with Kamehameha will be very important, as they will give additional points. Below I leave you the table of the scoring system:

Royal victory: 25 points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th-19th: 4 points

20th to 21st: 3 points

22nd-23rd: 2 points

24th to 25th: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

Each elimination with Kamehameha: 1 point

Increase your power levels to the max in the Tournament of Power happening August 18, 2022 Looking for a Duo partner? Use the new Tournament of Power social tag on your profile to help you find others looking to team up in game!https://t.co/zNWvrzK4I0 pic.twitter.com/fvl61ESTqL — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2022

What rewards are there in the Tournament of Strength?

Players with the most points will get 3 special rewards from the collaboration with Dragon Ball for free. To get some of them, you will have to meet specific requirements, such as accumulating a certain amount of points for eliminations with Kamehameha.

Epic Games will offer participants the angry Vegeta emote, Goku Kanji icon, and Bills eating spray. Below I leave you an image and the requirements to get them in the tournament:

Tournament of Strength Rewards

Top 50% in the Main Leaderboard: Angry Vegeta Emoticon

Angry Vegeta Emoticon 8 points earned in the Main Leaderboard: Goku Kanji Banner Icon

Goku Kanji Banner Icon 3 points earned from eliminations with a Kamehameha: Aerosol Bills eating

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

