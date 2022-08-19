Fortnite would receive DOOM content very soon, according to leakers

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

various filters of Fortnite agree on something: the next big collaboration for the Battle Royale is very close and will include content from a popular franchise. Several names are currently circulating among the insider groups and many players believe that Epic Games will choose DOOM.

Since the end of last year there are clues that suggest a collaboration with the saga of id Software and Bethesda. Even Epic Games hinted at this possible crossover earlier this year; however, it has not yet come true.

The rumors about the arrival of DOOM Slayer to the Battle Royale are back to everything they give, as various dataminers believe that the collaboration will begin in a matter of days.

Find out: Fortnite x dragon ball: What happens if 2 Kamehameha collide in a match?

Will there be a collaboration between Fortnite Y DOOM?

Dataminers and leakers like HYPEX and Mida claim collaborations with major franchises are just around the corner. Part of the community agrees with HYPEX, who thinks that the collaboration between Fortnite Y DOOM it will happen very soon, even next week.

The dataminer supports his theory in all the clues that have emerged in the past and in the fact that QuakeCon 2022 is taking place. In addition, Epic Games is giving away copies of an acclaimed installment of the saga in its store. So, he believes that content like a DOOM Slayer skin will be coming very soon.

Currently there is also talk of the already rumored collaborations with Family Guy Y The Lord of the ringsbut HYPEX bets on DOOMsince Epic Games will make the skins of the saga return to Fall Guys, another of his popular games. The community thinks something similar and that collaborations with Family Guy Y The Lord of the rings They will come at a more appropriate time.

Now, it is necessary to clarify that Epic Games has not confirmed anything for now. So the arrival of DOOM Slayer in Battle Royale is still a rumor. Fortunately, we will only have to wait a few days to find out what the study is preparing.

The other franchises are Family Guy & Lord of the Rings. But i highly doubt it’s any of them just because of the timing of Doom 64 going free on the Epic Games Store & Doom skins on Fall Guys. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2022

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

