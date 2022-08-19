Fortnite will receive a new Iron Man skin

A couple of months ago the publication of the comic of Marvel x Fortnite, as part of one of the most successful collaborations of Epic Games with Disney, but this one is not over yet. The writer of the Fortnite x Marvel comic has already confirmed that the last volume will present a new iron man skin for free-to-play battle royale.

The first clues that there was a new Iron Man skin on the way to Fortnite were discovered by the game’s most well-known dataminers and leakers, as today they revealed that the mythical Iron Man gloves have been updated this week, supposedly in preparation. upon the arrival of the new Tony Stark skin.

The Fortnite x Marvel comic began its publication in early August, but yesterday its third chapter was published, which includes a gesture with Wolverine’s claws as a gift. Let’s remember that Wolverine is the skin that they give away with the Fortnite CLub this month, so it is a very good complement.

The series of Fortnite x Marvel will consist of 5 volumes and the last one will be published on September 28, and it has long been confirmed that those who obtain the 5 comics with their codes will get a special skin for free. According to the author of the comic, in the last chapter we will see the arrival of a new Iron Man skin.

Well-known leaker HYPEX (thanks to Justin Neagle) shared the news that we will see a new Iron Man skin next month, when the latest chapter of the Marvel x Fortnite comic arrives, in addition to the update to the mythical Iron Man gloves, so they will surely return soon to the battle royale of the moment.