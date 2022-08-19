Fortnite: streamer eliminates more than 40 players with a single Kamehameha

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

The Kamehameha is the sensation of the moment Fortnite, because everyone wants to use Goku’s technique to eliminate their rivals and achieve victory. Several streamers have taken advantage of the collaboration with dragon ball to test the potential of the franchise’s iconic power.

YouTuber Nick Eh 30 did not want to stay in doubt and did several tests to see how many players can be eliminated with a single Kamehameha. The results are surprising, as it has been proven that the deadly technique can kill more than 40 players at once.

The Kamehameha is one of the deadliest powers in Fortnite

Nick Eh 30 put the Kamehameha to the test against a group of 100 players. To begin with, 61 of them lined up near the Kame House and waited for the impact without moving. The youtuber used Goku, went into Ultra Instinct mode and launched a Kamehameha.

To the surprise of many, only 18 players survived, so the powerful technique wiped out over 40 users in a matter of seconds. Later, the content creator did a similar test to achieve a Victory Royale.

Things did not end there, as he also teamed up with another player to cross 2 Kamehameha, take down a large number of players and thus get another victory. Of course, his experiments were prepared since the community cooperated. So achieving something similar in a real game will undoubtedly be very difficult.

Despite this, the community is surprised by what can be done with a Kamehameha, so they believe that Goku’s technique is one of the most powerful that Battle Royale has had in its history. Below you can see a video where Nick Eh 30 experiments with the collaboration:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

