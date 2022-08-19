Fortnite: Ghostly Level Up Missions Pack Now Available

From 08/19/2022 at 02:00 CEST and until the end of the season, it is now available at Fortnite the Ghost Level Up Quest Pack. This is the level up bundle of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3which brings with it a new skin: Ghostly. Just below we give you all the keys about this new content pack:

Ghostly Level-Up Missions Pack in Fortnite: this is all it contains

The Ghostly Level-Up Missions Pack is a bundle from the Fortnite store that bring a new skin (Ghostly), their respective accessories, and missions to level upas indicated by the batch name itself.

The Ghostly Level Up Missions Pack is in the Fortnite store

This is all the content of the pack, at a price of 1,200 bucks (the virtual currency of Fortnite):

Ghostly Skin (The additional Cyborg style is unlocked by completing 28 missions.)

(The additional Cyborg style is unlocked by completing 28 missions.) Mission Pack (4 weekly quest sets containing 7 token collecting quests for a total of 28. Quests are only available until the end of the season on September 17, 2022.)

(4 weekly quest sets containing 7 token collecting quests for a total of 28. Quests are only available until the end of the season on September 17, 2022.) Portal to the Beyond backpack accessory (Unlockable by completing 7 missions; Ruby Specter bonus style unlocked by completing 21 missions.)

(Unlockable by completing 7 missions; Ruby Specter bonus style unlocked by completing 21 missions.) Gathering Tool Omniscient Scythe (Unlockable by completing 14 quests; Ruby Specter bonus style unlocked by completing 21 quests.)

(Unlockable by completing 14 quests; Ruby Specter bonus style unlocked by completing 21 quests.) Spectral Vision Wrap (unlockable by completing 7 missions).

The missions themselves become available every week until the end of the season on September 17, 2022, and they consist simply of obtaining collectible objects (level up tokens) throughout the island.

Doubts about the Ghostly Level-Up Missions Pack in Fortnite

What does the Level Up Missions Pack contain?

Fortnite Level Up Mission Packs always bring a new skin and accessoriesin addition to missions with which to unlock the latter and the possible additional styles that may exist. Initially the skin is unlocked, but for the rest of the objects we must complete the missions.

How to complete Ghost Missions?

Level Up Mission Packs include seven new level-up quests every week for four consecutive weeks, which adds up to a total of 28 missions. These missions are available from the launch of the pack and until the end of the current season. (The number of missions available at the time of purchase will depend on the week you purchase the pack. However, it doesn’t matter when you purchase it, as you will have all 28 missions by week 4.)

Each mission consists of collecting level up tokens hidden on the island. If you manage to complete all the missions for a week, you will unlock a new cosmetic reward, until a total of four rewards! These are their locations:

All Ghost Level Up Token locations in Fortnite

These are the cosmetics that can be unlocked with the quests in the Ghostly Level Up Quest Pack:

Week 1 Missions (Available Now): Portal to the Beyond backpack accessory Y Spectral Vision Wrap .



Y . Week 2 Missions (as of August 25 at 15:00 CEST): Omniscient Scythe Pickaxe .

. Week 3 Missions (Starting September 1 at 15:00 CEST): Ruby Ghost Style for the Portal to the Beyond backpacking accessory and the Omniscient Scythe pickaxe.

for the Portal to the Beyond backpacking accessory and the Omniscient Scythe pickaxe. Week 4 Missions (Starting September 8 at 15:00 CEST): Cyborg style for the Ghostly skin.

For completing each of the level up quests, you will receive a full level. Namely, with a Mission Pack we can go up 28 levels in the Battle Pass.

What happens if I have purchased a Level Up Missions Pack a week after it becomes available?

Nothing happens, because we will not lose the previously available missions. Did you buy the level up quest pack during its second week? Well, then you will have the missions of week 2 and those of week 1! And in the third week? You will have those of weeks 3, 2 and 1. And so on until the fourth week in which it is available. You will be able to purchase the level up mission packs until the end of the season.

When do the quests in the Level Up Quest Packs expire?

Since level up quest packs are seasonal, all missions will expire when the current one ends. This means that the quests from the Ghostly Level Up Quest Pack will expire at the end of Chapter 3 – Season 3 (on September 17, 2022).

After purchasing a level up quest pack, where can I find the quests?

Level up quests can be found on the “Quests” page in their own category. For example, the quests in the Ghostly level-up quest pack will fall under the “Ghostly” category.

How can I buy a pack of level up missions? Can I gift it to a friend?

Level Up Quest Packs are sold in the Item Shop for V-Bucks. The Ghostly Level Up Missions Pack is available for 1,200 V-Bucks. Y yes, you can gift the Level Up Missions Pack to a friend.

Can a refund request be used with level up quest packs?

No, they cannot be returned. Level Up Mission Packs are not supported for return requests.

I only need a few PE to level up. Would I waste XP when leveling up with a pack quest?

If you’re only a few XP short, don’t worry about “wasting” a level-up quest. Imagine that you are level 89 and only have 15,000 XP left to level up to level 90. If you complete a level up quest, you will not level up to level 90 with an empty XP bar to reach level 91. Instead, you’ll level up to level 90 and only need 15,000 XP to reach level 91.

The Ghostly Level Up Missions Pack is the batch of this type of Fortnite Season 3. In our Fortnite guide of the game we tell you how to complete all the Missions and how to get XP fast.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration