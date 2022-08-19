Fortnite confirms collaboration with Eminem, but it will not be as many imagine | Present

While thousands of Fortnite users do the Kamehameha and wear the skins of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Bills as part of the collaboration event with “Dragon Ball Super”, Epic Games has just confirmed the debut of Eminem in the battle royale.

The Fortnite × Eminem collaboration was announced through a publication on the official social networks of the Epic Games video game, in which it is confirmed that the rapper songs will set the games.

The rapper’s best songs can be heard through Icon Radio Station, a station that you can tune in to while you defeat your enemies on the island. However, this may be the only thing we can get from the singer in the title.

Fortnite announces that Eminem’s songs will be heard in all battle royale games. Photo: Twitter/Fortnite capture

Data miners have analyzed the Fortnite files and have discovered no clues about the possibility of a release eminem skin or some cosmetic object of the American. Despite this, the players still maintain hope.

All because artists like Ariana Grande, Marshmallow, and Travis Scott landed in Epic Games’ battle royale with their own skins, spikes, hang gliders, and even missions to unlock themed content.

In such a way that, for the moment, we will only have the iconic eminem songs within the battle royale to liven up the games of thousands of players who enjoy the video game through PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, Android and PC.