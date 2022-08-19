Fortnite brings back the 50v50 mode with some changes

Like me, many of us love the 50 vs 50 game mode of Fortnite and this was really an incredible pitched battle.

After all, while having teams of players fighting for survival in the Battle Royale game can be fun, it’s not as great as having two giant teams fighting for victory.

Modes come and go fairly regularly in Fortnite, and even standard Battle Royale matches are constantly changing due to new items like the Fortnite Kamehameha crossover with Dragon Ball. One of the biggest modes though, and we mean that literally, is 50v50 total mayhem, which seems to be making a comeback in the game, albeit in a slightly different way.

Dragon Ball and Fortnite includes the powerful Kamehameha attack and is creating fun situations

According to HypeX, 50v50 is coming back soon and will be marked as a “Default” mode, which we think means it will be available permanently, rather than a limited time mode. That’s great news for players who like the ability to respawn, which often helps get through some of the more annoying challenges, as well as helping newer players adjust to the game.

50v50 is set to return soon and it’s marked as a DEFAULT mode with the name “Big Battle – Zero Build” but it’s only 40v40 this time. It has SBMM, no respawn, the storm is more lethal, shorter matches, and you start with the OG Tac Shotgun + Burst AR + 4 Minis & 10 Bandages. pic.twitter.com/6lvPamV3iu — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2022

The new Fortnite mode will be called Big Battle – Zero Build, and it apparently “has SBMM, no respawns, deadlier storm, shorter matches, and you start with OG Tac Shotgun + Burst AR + 4 Minis & 10 Bandages.” It should lead to some insanely fast-paced battles that will lead to constant clashes.