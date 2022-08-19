Former teammate of Ronaldinho exhibits the extravagant indiscipline of the Brazilian with Querétaro

Patricio Rubio revealed that the Brazilian star took a plane to the beach as soon as the games were over and returned to training days later.

Mexican soccer is once again experiencing an era in which the bomb signings once again adorn Liga MX and this time they did so with the arrival of Dani Alves with the UNAM Pumas, and despite the fact that his arrival has not been easy with The cats, The expectations generated by this type of signing are very high, but it could be a double-edged sword, as it seems to have happened with the arrival of Ronaldinho.

During a talk that Chilean striker Patricio Rubio had with Futboleros TV, this He decided to break the silence and talk about the passage of “Dinho” with the Gallos Blancos, because according to him, there were some indisciplines on the part of the South American star that hurt the Queretaro team in the long run.Well, he did not fully commit to the club and his teammates as many expected him to.

“We always played home games on Fridays, because in Mexico each team has its own schedule for the entire championship. Ronaldinho, when the match ended, left on a private plane to go to Cancun or Playa del Carmen“highlighted Rubio, who He confessed that the former Barcelona player ended up affecting his squad more because he was not committed to the project.

In that sense, Patricio pointed out that Ronaldinho came to training until the second day of the week: “He always came back on a Tuesday. I think I had never seen him train on a Monday”. It should be remembered that one of the most emblematic moments of the South American was when the Queretans managed to reach a Liga MX final, which they lost to Santos, which sparked multiple controversies precisely because of the alleged indiscipline that was attributed to them.