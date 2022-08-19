FC Barcelona | Operation Aubameyang heats up!

Key hours within FC Barcelona. With 2 days to go before the second day is played, Xavi’s men have not managed to register all the new signings, with only Jules Koundé missing from the registrations. As if that were not enough, Barça does not consider the market closed and wants to seal more signings.

With Juan Foyth, Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva as targets, Joan Laporta knows that it will be useless to activate more levers. In that sense, the sale of players aims to be key in creating more Fair-Play, essential for player registrations.

Chelsea, unexpected ally

As pointed out Relief, the great victim will be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Little more than half a year after his arrival as a free agent, the Gabonese is Chelsea’s main target for the attack, he is going to imminently transfer his offer to Barça. Thus, the English have put €24Mvariables included, by the African striker, who would see his salary doubled in London.

Having reached an agreement with Auba, Thomas Tuchel’s men are now seeking to convince Barça to accept the latest offer. Barcelona, ​​forced to be pragmatic, knows that the African striker’s departure will exponentially improve the Catalan club’s fragile economy. Subject to follow in the next days.