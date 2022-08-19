Fame | The reasons for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – The Sun Post

WE ALREADY UNDERSTOOD WHY JLO AND BEN AFFLECK SPLIT UP AFTER THEIR WEDDING, IT WAS TO GET AIR BECAUSE THIS WEEKEND THEY GET MARRIED IN A MEXICAN WEDDING, WHICH IS GOING TO LAST THREE DAYS

That the first wedding of JLo and Ben Affleck was a drill: because this weekend they are going to get married in a ceremony that will last three days, Mexican style, with everything and reheated, chilaquiles, mariachis and pure blowout. Surely all the guests will end up on top of the tables, partying, and Ben Affleck will wake up with Jennifer Lopez’s dress wrapped around his head as if it were Tehuana.

We already understood why they separated 15 days after the first wedding, they did it to have strength and catch their breath for the three-day wedding that, they say, will cost them 25 million dollars, including that everyone pays to advertise at their wedding , since several brands want to give them things.

THIS IS THE ONLY PERSON WHO SPENDS ON BELINDA AND WHEN THEY FIGHT HE DOESN’T GET ANGRY WITH HER FOREVER NOR DOES HE REMOVE THE TATTOOS

Speaking of parties, no boyfriend is going to party like your own mom! Belinda’s mother celebrated the singer’s birthday with mariachis who received her at the airport, right on the runway. On the other hand, when her boyfriend celebrates you, at least in her case, everyone ends up angry, tattoos are removed and the only proof of her love remains in the fiery songs they write for her.

GENTLEMEN ATTENTION, THERE ARE A LOT OF GLAMOROUS BEAUTIFUL ONES WHO LEAVE WORK STAY AT HOME LOOKING AFTER CHILDREN AND WATCHING TELENOVELAS LIKE MARTHA!

The beautiful Martha Julia is still single, she says that what is in the market is already very bruised and there is no delicacy that she wants. “I’m alone in love, I’m not a friend either, I spend my time working or at my mom’s house.”

And your Martha Julia gym?

“My son Richy ran it but I closed it during the pandemic and put everything in a warehouse, but I do want to reopen it because it is my dream. Now that life is getting back to normal, I will do it soon,” said Martha Julia, who acts in The stepmother.

ZERBONI INSENSITIVE

Men are unpredictable, it could be said that Salvador Zerboni is even insensitive, because according to Ivonne Montero when she admitted her daughter to undergo heart surgery, Zerboni did not even have the ability to respect her but rather is an opportunist who only saw that he could get her or what it was used for and how it could be useful to him.

He came to the hospital with “good intentions” to comfort her but he came with a photographer to have his picture taken.

Idiot question, why is there a photographer in a hospital? It is justified in the case of Kate Middleton when she gives birth to the heir to the crown.