Ezra Miller, Tom Holland, Jonah Hill: Hollywood stars collapse under media pressure (and luckily they talk about it)

It is one thing to act as a testimonial for a social cause and one thing is to put your face to it. In the case of mental health, the second behavior makes the difference, especially if the talking about it are Hollywood stars with millions of followers and a gigantic media echo.

Just sift through the news of the last few hours for to see how psychological pressure, especially on young and very young artists, leaves ever deeper traces and in some cases leads to a departure not only from professional commitments but also from social platforms.

The last, in chronological order, is Jonah Hill: the 38-year-old actor confesses to suffering from anxiety for more than half of his life and decides not to promote his films anymore. Tom Holland he is 26 years old and remains one of the most profitable superheroes at the box office (as he demonstrates Spider-Man: no way home), yet fame, financial stability, attractiveness and a famous and brilliant girlfriend (Zendaya) kept him from collapsing. On the contrary: the higher you are, the more you get hurt if you fall, especially when there are haters trying to pull you down. This is the reason why he announced with a video on Instagram the deletion of his profile, harmful to his inner balance.

It is a few days old breaks the news of Ezra Miller’s hospitalizationfollowed by a public statement in which the plaintiff of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them explains that she understands that she needs help. After the broken reactions and the troubles with the law he came to the realization that he had filled the gap and needed psychiatric treatment (which has just started).

It takes guts to step back, to get off that pedestal of perfection on which the public places celebrities. An enormous courage is needed because that weakness, that fragility remains forever attached to one’s name, like a label of future warning. But here we enter the field of media oblivion, which is another matter entirely.

Shawn Mendes24-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter with 70 million followers (Robert Downey Jr. has roughly 45 million, just to get an idea), has canceled concerts to take care of himself.

Cara Delevingne has been fighting for years with anxiety and depression, Selena Gomez disclosed bipolar disorder e Serena Williams he replied that she calls it mental fitness, for which she defends herself by placing very high stakes between herself and the public. Zachary Levi’s Shazam! confessed to having had suicidal thoughtswhile Abigail Spencer wrote in a post that stress and anxiety nearly killed her.