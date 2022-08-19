Ex of Alex Rodríguez: “I tried everything for him, I ended up hurt and cheated”

“She tried so hard to please him“: the Hollywood star supposedly got “hurt and betrayed“after separating from Alex Rodriguez in what appears to be a recurring relationship problem for the former Yankees third baseman

Alex Rodríguez needs no introduction. After playing for three MLB franchisesA-Rod had an illustrious career in Major League Baseball.

reached a huge success in your career professional. However, when it comes to A-Rod’s personal life, the yankees legend he is far from being stable in his relationships.

With a failed marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and various breakups with Hollywood superstars and big name celebrities, A-Rod has a pretty long list of women with whom he has had relations.

One of his most talked about relationships was with the Hollywood actress, Cameron Diaz. And when it did end, it didn’t end well for either side.

Officially, Díaz admitted their relationship with A-Rod only in 2013. But reports suggest the two were in a relationship since 2010 and that the main reason Diaz broke up with A-Rod was because felt betrayed.

Not only Cameron Diaz, but also A-Rod’s other ex-girlfriend, Torrie Wilsonalso abandoned their relationship due to the Lack of compromise and his nature of conqueror. It is common for him to flirt with other women.

“Yes, Alex is my boyfriend, it’s not a secret anymore.”Diaz told the British magazine Elle Magazine by then. But in the same year, also broke up with alex rodriguez. It was reported that Díaz felt hurt and cheated, that was betrayed by the ex-Yankee.

“They have separated. Cameron is hurt and betrayed, because tried so hard to please him”, confirmed at that time the celebrity and blogger Perez Hilton.

After failed relationships with Cameron Diaz and Torrie WilsonA-Rod was in a relationship four years with Jennifer Lopez. Both ended in 2021 and another conquest is already known.