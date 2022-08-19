Evolution! Film Festival | The filmmaker Lone Scherfig and the actress Laia Costa will be awarded

The international contest Evolution Mallorca International Film Fest (EMIFF) announced this Thursday that filmmaker Lone Scherfig and actress Laia Costa will receive this year’s Evolution Vision and Evolutionary New Talent awards, respectively. The 11th edition of the festival, which will be held from October 26 to November 1 in Mallorca, will also feature a new Cinematography Focus for the first time, integrated into the seven-day programme.

Renowned Danish director and screenwriter Lone Scherfig will receive the EMIFF Evolution Vision Award in 2022. Scherfig made his international leap in 2000 with the film Italian for beginners, with which he won different awards such as the Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival. His best known works are one day, starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess; and the Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-awarded, AnEducation. In this film, Carey Mulligan’s performance received the BAFTA Award for Best Actress and Lone Scherfig was nominated for BAFTAs for Best Director and Best British Film, among others. Her next film will be the movie teller, with Daniel Brühl, Bérénice Bejo and the Spanish Antonio de la Torre.

Danish filmmaker Lone Scherfig.



For her part, the Spanish actress Laia Costa won the international attention with Victory, a critically acclaimed film, largely improvised by its protagonists and shot in one take. For her portrayal, she won a Lola-German Film Award for Best Actress, becoming the first Spanish woman to win this award. In addition, she was nominated for Best European Actress at the European Film Awards, she got a nomination in the prestigious BAFTA EE Rising Star Award and the New York Times included it in the 2015 list for Best Breakthrough Performances of the Fall Season.

Laya Costa.



Since then, her success has continued, as Laia’s works have appeared in competitions such as the Sundance Film Festival (with Newness Y Piercing), the Tribeca Film Festival (Duck Butter Y Maine) and the London Film Festival (only you). On television she has acted in the first series co-produced in English and Italian, devils, with Patrick Dempsey, and in Polseres Vermelles, winner of the International Emmy Kids Award for Best Children’s Television Series. Recently, she this year she has starred five wolvespremiered at the Berlinale and at the Malaga Festival, where the film won the Biznaga de Oro for Best Spanish Film and Laia Costa won the Biznaga de Plata for Best Female Performance.

As regards the Cinematography Focus, the new section of the 2022 program, this year cinematographers (DPs) from around the world will be invited to participate in panels and activities for EMIFF professionals. It will be a good opportunity for the PD community in Mallorca and Europe. Also, a special honorary DP will be announced soon. And EMIFF will host two new collaborating media for this edition that are specialized in this topic, such as British Cinematographer Y Camera & Light Magazine.

British Cinematographer is a leading magazine in Europe dedicated to international film artpacked with expert analysis, industry news, and behind-the-scenes articles. Camera & Light Magazine is a leading film magazine in Spain and the only one in the Spanish language that covers the richest and most visually interesting productions from this and other countries.

The founder and director of the festival, Sandra Lipsky has expressed: «I couldn’t be happier with our first honorary winners of the 2022 edition of the festival. On the one hand, Laia embodies our mission to unite cultures and bridge bridges through her impressive career in film and television, which continues to grow and is exciting to follow. On the other hand, Lone could not be a better representation of the spirit of the EMIFF Vision Award for her unique and universal way of telling stories and because her work breaks barriers and inspires women filmmakers around the world. I can’t wait to welcome these women to Mallorca very soon!”

On the other news, Sandra Lipski added: “I am also very excited about our new Cinematography Focus. I have always been passionate about the part of the production process and I know that this new platform will be a space for cinematographers feel welcome and share your knowledge with our audience. Finally, I am especially grateful to our new collaborating media in this adventure, the British Cinematographer Y Camera & Light Magazine. They both bring great and respected influence in the industry to EMIFF and it is sure to be a very good and fruitful collaboration.”

The complete EMIFF program will be presented soon in a Press conference in October in Majorca. Over the coming weeks we will announce more news, such as other honorary awards, featured films from the official selection, or industry panels and conferences at this edition of EMIFF 2022.