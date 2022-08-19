ET, THE EXTRATERRESTRIAL – The Opinion

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the classic film that stole the hearts of several generations

Mario E. Duran/The Opinion

For those of us who are fans of cinema and movies, remembering those classics that marked us in our childhood, is part of the adrenaline rush of knowing that with the passage of time they continue to be among the favorites of the public, and without a doubt one of the tapes that He completely stole the hearts of all his followers was “ET, the extraterrestrial”, which in this 2022 celebrates 40 years of existence.

Considered one of Steven Spielberg’s best films, if not the best, it dazzled entire generations thanks to its magic and charm that made it become a cult film for lovers of science fiction, where the peculiar alien and the children’s characters, who today are adults, are still intact in the hearts of the fans.

The story followed the life of a boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas), who encounters an alien that has accidentally stayed on Earth. The little boy hides it in his house so that the adults do not discover it, and only his brother Michael (Robert MacNaughton) and his sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore) will know Elliot’s secret. The kids help ET try to get back to his planet before scientists and authorities find out.

At the age of 34, Steven Spielberg already enjoyed a certain reputation in the film industry, which allowed him to carry out all those ideas he had in mind and translate them into great films, one of them being “ET”, but on that path There were already works like “Jaws” (1976), “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1978) and “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), so the alien was part of an idea he had had of boy, based on an imaginary friend he had created for himself after his parents’ divorce, exploring concepts and the impact this had on him and his sisters. It was then that she asked herself, “What if your hero child needed, for the first time in his life, to take responsibility for a way of life to fill the void in his heart? What if I turned my divorce story into a story about children, a family, trying to meet the great need and creating such responsibility?

The film, shot from the children’s point of view, is undoubtedly a great adventure in a world full of wonders and innocence, where childhood is one of the elements that dominates the story, without neglecting nostalgia and responsibilities at an early age, thus leading us to live a great technical and visual commitment in the film, with Allen Daviau’s cinematography, and the iconic scene where Elliott and the children pass in front of the moon on a bicycle, which has been become one of the most remembered of all time, without neglecting the emotional soundtrack, composed by John Williams, who won the Oscar for his work, being nominated for 9 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, taking only 4 statuettes for Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Soundtrack and Best Sound.

A film to watch over and over again alone, with the family or in the company of the little ones.