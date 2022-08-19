Enola Holmes 2: First photos of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill | Films

liliana carmona

The first installment premiered on Netflix in 2020 and we have a sneak peek of the sequel

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most famous characters in film and television, inspiring productions that have been well received by fans and critics, such as ‘Sherlock’, the series starring benedict cumberbatchand the two films of this English detective with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Expanding this universe, Netflix premiered the film in 2020 ‘Enola Holmes’which focuses on the younger sister of the famous detective who was a success, so the streaming platform was quick to announce a sequel, and finally we have the first look!

Entertainment Weekly shared the first images of this tape where we see Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown, trying to run away from the police, while in another slide he appears next to Sherlock and Tewkesbury, played by Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge respectively.

According to the aforementioned portal, after the success of her first case, Enola follows in her brother’s footsteps as she attempts to open her own detective agency (and hopefully step out of her older brother’s shadow).

“Enola’s new adventure begins after a young woman who works in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, she enola is swept up in a high-stakes chase through London, traveling from the industrial hotspots to the dazzling finery of high society.”

When is ‘Enola Holmes 2’ released?

Harry Bradbeer is back as director in this film that will be released on Netflix on November 4.

“I wanted this story to be more raw. I wanted to introduce working class girls to her world, I wanted it to be a whole new world for Enola.”

What did you think of the first movie? ‘Enola Holmes’?