Emma Watson stars in new Prada campaign; change your look

Emma Watsonin addition to being one of the most popular actresses in the world and a celebrity very committed to social causes, she is a fashion icon, that’s why Prada chose her to star in its new campaign.

Through its social networks, the Italian fashion firm announced Thursday that the British, who became known for her role as Hermione in the fantasy saga Harry Potter, She is the new ambassador of her section Prada Beauty.

“Prada announces Emma Watson as the new ambassador for Prada Beauty. The British actress, activist and artist embodies the essence of a multidimensional Prada Woman”, the company wrote on its Instagram account.

To this message, Prada added a photograph of Emma with a new look: a pixie-style haircut.

In addition, in the Prada Beauty profile, the Italian firm shared: “Our muse is more than a muse. More than a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She is the epitome of feminine modernitya celebration of female multidimensionality around the world”.

For her part, the actress shared a message on her networks about this incursion as the new Prada ambassador; she points out that Emma was in charge of directing the campaign.

“When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, I can share with all of you the results of the faith you had in me. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. I could never have done this without my amazing team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion. My directorial debut and Prada’s new refillable fragrance, coming soon.”

