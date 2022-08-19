Emma Watson returns to her iconic pixie cut for a beauty campaign

Emma Watson had a flashback. At least in terms of hair. The star has just been announced as the face of Prada Beauty’s new fragrance and has revisited her iconic pixie cut of the years 2010.

The first shot revealed on social media, by photographer Harley Weir, portrays her with a very familiar cut: a pixie cut with ruffled bangs and slightly longer near the ears and at the back. It is similar to the Twiggy style bob mod that shook the world of beauty more than a decade ago, but slightly layered, more tousled and lived-in, details that give a modern and fresh touch, therefore more fashionable.

Emma Watson had cut her hair short after filming for the Harry Potter films, saying goodbye to Hermione’s long curls, to get rid of the character she now felt trapped in.

Emma Watson in 2010. Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

She has since experimented with slightly longer cuts. While not sure if this is a real wig or cut, this style seems to be tailor-made for her and is an inspiration to consider if, after the holidays, the idea of ​​changing and eliminating hair stressed by the sun it buzzes in your head.

The star paired this cut with a very minimal look: brushed eyebrows, nude nails and black eyeliner in the corners of the eyes.

Emma Watson’s is not the only change of look in the world of celebrities we have witnessed, the others we have collected here in the gallery as a reminder, in case the appointment at the hairdresser becomes an urgency. Browse the gallery.

