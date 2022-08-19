Emma Watson Returns to Her ’50s-Style Pixie Haircut

Emma Watson has returned to his iconic look of pixie haircutat least for a moment.

On August 16, Prada announced to Watson as the new face of Prada Beauty in Instagramsharing a photo of the actress in an orange ensemble with her hair in a pixiecut, artfully disheveled with a baby bang. For Emma’s beauty lookher skin looked relatively intact, with flushed cheeks, subtle soap-combed eyebrows, glossy lips naked and a sharp winged liner on the outer and inner corners of his eyes. ‘The British actress, activist and artist embodies the essence of a multidimensional Prada Woman,’ the brand wrote in the caption.

‘The PIXIE cut is back’, one fan responded to Prada’s post, referring to the hyped (and highly sought after) Watson’s cut after Hermione Granger in 2010. ‘I’ve wanted to do it since I was 16, and when Harry Potter ended in June, I needed a change,’ he said Watson a marie claire at that moment. ‘Is too short; It’s cut from the back and sides. And it’s really liberating that I can go out without thinking about it.’

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in London on November 10, 2010. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

In the Instagram of Emma Watsonthe actress shared a look at the images of her directorial debut, apparently without pixie, for the latest Prada fragrance campaign. “When Prada asked me to be the face of his new fragrance campaign, I asked if he could direct it,” she wrote. Watson in the caption. ‘Months later, I can share the results of the faith you shared in me, with all of you. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

He continued: ‘I could never have done this without my amazing team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion. My directorial debut and Prada’s new refillable fragrance, coming soon.’ We are looking forward to seeing it!