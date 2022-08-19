Emma Watson Joins Turkish Disney Plus Series ‘Atatürk’

Discover the 26 best Turkish soap operas that are sweeping Spain

The phenomenon of Turkish soap operas

Turkish soap operas do not stop arriving in our country and all of them with great success. Now Disney Plus has launched a new project with which it intends to revolutionize this sectorand it is that the new series that he is preparing will not only be a national production of said country, but will also have international touches. Specifically, in his new telenovela, called ‘Atatürk’, will be the actress Emma Watson. In this way, it seems that the British interpreter has succumbed to the phenomenon of Turkish series, forming part of this new project.

The series ‘Atatürk’ will tell the life of the founder and first president of the Republic of Turkey. This telenovela will review the life of this important figure in the country in a biographical series that is expected to have two seasons of six chapters each. A long-awaited production that promises to become a success on the streaming platform.

Along with British actress Emma Watson, it is expected that he will also be the Turkish actor Aras Bulut Iynemli, who will give life to said President of the Republic. This interpreter is known for his role in other series such as ‘Fugitive’, ‘Ada masali’ or ‘Çukur’ and films such as ‘Miracle in cell 7’, a ‘film’ that Turkey selected to represent the country at the Oscars as Best Foreign Film. Without a doubt, a great production that will also have a great soundtrack at the hands of the Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer.

In this way, Disney Plus makes a great commitment to Turkish series, uniting the best of Turkey with great Hollywood actors such as Emma Watson. A great project in which we will be able to see the acclaimed actress in a new record and that is generating great expectation. A production that will be directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin and whose filming is expected to start this summer.