The 32-year-old British actress and activist, known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, is the new face of Prada Beauty

Emma Watson was chosen by Prada Beauty as the new face of the next campaigns. After making her debut at the age of 11 as an actress in the Harry Potter saga, Watson continued her career by winning numerous awards. Among these the Best Actress Award at the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards it’s a People’s Choice Award for Best Actress for its interpretation in “We are infinite”.

It might also interest you

In 2014 he received a BAFTA for Best British Artist of the Yearwhile in 2015 Time magazine included it in the list of 100 most influential people in the world. UN Women, the United Nations organization that deals with the role of women in the world, in 2014 named her Goodwill Ambassador. She has fought for the education of girls around the world, against child brides, against harassment in the workplace. Due to her commitment to the environment, the actress was also appointed head of the Sustainability Commission of the Kering group (Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta) two years ago.

Emma Watson is the new face of Prada Beauty

It is not the first time that the former Hermione lends her face as a brand ambassador. Emma Watson represented the face of Burberry for the Fall / Winter 2009 and Spring / Summer 2010 campaign. In 2011 he started a collaboration with Lancôme, appearing in several campaigns of the cosmetic house. And now for the first time the actress will be the new face of Prada’s next women’s fragrance. Photographed by Harley Weir, Emma Watson will appear in the campaign of the new Prada fragrancethe details of which have yet to be revealed.

It was the brand itself that shared the news on Instagram, stating: «Emma Watson is Prada Beauty. Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect incarnation of the Prada woman. She is the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multidimensionality all over the world ».

Prada Beauty International General Manager Yann Andrea added: «Emma Watson possesses a powerful elegance and an attentive and committed spirit, determined for a positive evolution – the perfect embodiment of the new feminine fragrance from Prada. Her work, from acting to activism, is beyond inspiration. From everything emerges her authenticity and ability to inspire emotions and speak to a young and committed generation that requires authenticity ».

Emma Watson said: «Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and the archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that defies convention. It is a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant ».