Emily Blunt plays a British aristocrat armed to the teeth in ‘The English’

Emily Blunt he sets out in search of revenge. the actress of A peaceful place returns to television with English, a six-part drama set in the American West in the late 19th century. The actress plays a British aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke, who heads to the newly built town of Hoxem, Wyoming, to get revenge on the person you believe murdered your child. The aristocrat is accompanied by a former Pawnee explorer, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), who will guide her through the film. Whipp, who is Native American, has a rather complicated relationship with “the English,” a word they use to refer to American settlers regardless of their country of origin, and a plan to reclaim colonized land by these in Nebraska. Without being able to avoid it, the journey across the country will put each of them to the limit.

Emily Blunt plays Lady Cornelia Locke, who arrives in America with a suitcase full of money and a mission to avenge the death of her son. © 2022 The English. All rights reserved. Photographer: Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Tone-wise, the series is reminiscent of the 2020 adaptation of the luminariesby Eleanor Catton, with all the elements of a classic western: desert towns with a loose horse waiting in the street, a sad-eyed heroine, hoarse-voiced cowboys… However, director Hugo Blick (Black Earth Rising) has intentionally given a modern (sometimes ironic) twist to the western genre. There is one scene, in particular, where Eli teaches Cornelia how to shoot a shotgun and she tries to chat with him. “I’m a Scorpio too, you know,” she tells him. “In London it’s fashionable.”

“Western movies and series allow us to escape from reality and how we live today”, explains Blick about the project . “There’s something about its vast landscapes, its mythical heroes and villains, the epic violence and love they pursue, that speaks directly to the soul. In my opinion, the most interesting westerns are always about personal loss and the search for justice. Perhaps the most interesting of English It’s who he chooses as heroes (an Englishwoman and a Native American) and what kind of justice they both seek.”