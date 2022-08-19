Elton John will premiere a song with Britney Spears!

Without a doubt, spectacular things happen within the world of music, such as collaborations. It is common for similar or completely different artists to come together to put together songs that result in true jewels or others that are not flatly raffled. But on this occasion, pop lovers will surely be blown away because two stars of this genre will come together: neither more nor less than Elton John and Britney Spears.

As you may remember, in 2021 the British musician premiered his album of collaborations The Lockdown Sessions and broke it all over the world with “Cold Heart” (where Dua Lipa and PNAU participate). However, it seems that this year in addition to continuing their farewell tour, will continue to launch hitazos that will sound even under the stones and in the company of one of the most important voices of recent years.

Elton John and Britney Spears to join forces on ‘Hold Me Closer’

Since a few weeks, Elton John announced through his social networks that he would release a song called “Hold Me Closer”, which seems to be a new version of his classic “Tiny Dancer”. At that time rumors also began to emerge that the very same could appear in this song. Britney Spears. But now it’s official, these great artists will join forces on this single and of course we are excited because we already want to hear it.

In a post on his Instagram account, where we can see a photo of Elton and another of Britney as children, confirmed that this collaboration with the ‘princess of pop’ is coming, being the first song since “Matches” (theme that premiered in 2020 with the Backstreet Boys) where Spears participates since she managed to free herself from her father’s tutelage (HERE can check the latest details) and all the legal and personal problems he faced in recent years. So as you will see, We are facing an issue that will undoubtedly break it wherever it wants.

For now we can only wait until August 26, because that will be the day that “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears be available on digital platforms. What do you think? Are you excited about this collaboration? How do you think it will be heard? We don’t know how everything will turn out, but we can bet what they want that it will be one of the biggest hits of 2022.

