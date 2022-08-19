Elsa Pataky and Sergio Peris-Mencheta, have they succeeded in Hollywood?









For Carlos and Ana, less is always more. With this ode to minimalism starts the story of two drama students whose paths seem predestinedly parallel. Friends since childhood, they both work together to raise money while dreaming of making it as actors. Diana crosses his path, a budding actress who will divert all attention from her and who will become her main love objective. Ana, whom everyone refers to with the nickname ‘Moth’, will be the faithful squire of her friend Carlos in such a complicated objective. It is not for less, behind Diana hides the face of one of our most international actresses, Elsa Pataky. She may be a star today, but Pataky had a very similar beginning to Diana. The same goes for your partner. Less is moreSergio Peris-Mencheta. Just like his characters, Pataky and Peris-Mencheta’s career has followed similar paths, although in recent times they have taken different forks. What unites them?

Sergio Peris-Mencheta, a playwright in the costume of Captain Thunder Son of a man from Madrid and a Muscovite, Peris-Mencheta trained at the French Lyceum in Madrid before opting for acting. She did it while participating in the school’s theater group where he was studying Law and Business Sciences. The also rugby player -one of his great unknown passions- coincided ‘when leaving class’ with another young promise, Madrid’s Elsa Lafuente Medianu, who in the well-known youth fiction in which both crossed paths had already adopted the surname Pataky. Their destinies crossed with this series in 1998, two years before Less is more. In that distant 2000 they had already worked together on the art of dyinga youth thriller in which Adrià Collado and Fele Martínez were also present, among others. For Elsa, this was her first foray as a leading lady on the big screen.









Actor Sergio Peris-Mencheta GTRES The coincidences do not end here. Both worked under the orders of the Oscar winner José Luis Garci, before making the leap to the international scene.. Peris-Mencheta starred merry-go-round c. 1950 in 2004 and repeated in sunday lightreleased in 2007. For her part, Pataky was the director’s muse in what would be one of his most outstanding films in Spanish cinema, Ninette. This project arrived in 2005 and, almost at the same time, the actress kicked off her career in Hollywood with the remembered Snakes in the planeheaded by Samuel L. Jackson and in which Elsa had a supporting role. Sergio Peris-Mencheta: theatrical career Sergio’s career in the mecca of cinema has featured more specific collaborations such as the ones he did in Resident Evil: Afterlife either Love Ranchwhich is compatible with his work as director and theater adapter. In this field he has achieved success as Who is Mr. Schmitt? either Lehman Trilogy.