Elon Musk was afraid of Amber Heard when they were together

After losing a media trial against Johnny Deppthe actress Amber Heard continues at the center of the controversy, now due to leaked data of his extramarital relationship with the tycoon, Elon Musk.

Videos that were leaked on the web in the past confirmed that Amber Heard and Elon Musk they had an affair while she was still married to Johnny Depp.

In fact, she herself spoke of the romance and indicated that it had occurred after her separation from the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Nevertheless, Musk later denied it and said that everything happened in the middle of her marriage.

What few know is that the pololeo was not as fun as everyone thought. At least not, after new details of that relationship were leaked.

Elon Musk was afraid of Amber Heard

A source close to the former couple spoke to Geo News. and revealed that the tycoon was afraid of the actress. To this she added that Musk would have left her at the time because “he thought she was crazy.”

Also, he added that Elon Musk cut Amber Heard out of his life “for fear of her fits of rage.”

“he looked really scared. I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew that he would be the one she would clean if she did, ”said the source identified under the pseudonym “Gia”.

At the close of this publication, the actress Amber Heard He had not publicly spoken out to deny or confirm this information. In fact, the star of Aquaman is focused on his current difficult economic situation since he -according to what he said- he has no way to pay Johnny Depp for defaming him.