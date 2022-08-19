Dwayne Johnson – Biography, Movies, Quotes

Dwayne Johnson he is an action movie actor who is given to entertaining people. He was previously a wrestler and was known as The Rock in WWE.

About Dwayne Johnson

It is the one that charges the most and the one that collects the most at the box office (they usually go together, and with good reason). A true action hero who has left us as his last contribution Jungle Cruisewhich we loved.

He makes a few action movies for the whole family and, even if it surprises you, he is always the hero.

The first one I saw him in was Doom, an adaptation of the video game that was quite… acceptable.

Since then he has delighted us with action movies which are more entertaining and sometimes bizarre than the previous one, but this type.

The one we like the most (more because of the giant gorilla than because of him, let’s face it, it’s just that it’s charming): Rampage Project (2018).

Around here we have seen him quite a lot, quite a lot (we love the blockbusters): Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), The Skyscraper (2018)… and the ones we have left.

Brand new movies: Black Adam (2022).

Dwayne Johnson Quotes

Don’t be afraid to be ambitious in your goals. The hard work never stops. Neither are your dreams. Dwayne Johnson

All successes begin with self-discipline. It starts with you. Dwayne Johnson

Some Dwayne Johnson movies commented on MCM

Our favourite:

Video: Funny Dwayne Johnson Moments

