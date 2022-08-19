Drew Barrymore feels greener thanks to Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore, the unforgettable protagonist of ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’, has publicly thanked her great friend Cameron Diaz for teaching her, since the 90s (the time they met), to be more respectful of the environment.

“I promised Cameron that I would become an environmentally conscious person and lead a sustainable kind of life, something she had been pushing me for forever. Once I started living that way and really committed, I saw the world differently,” Barrymore recently declared, explaining that her friend has opened her eyes.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, great friends for decades

During the 90’s, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz They were already two great renowned actresses who chained one blockbuster after another, but the movie “guilty” of uniting them was ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu starred in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in 2000.

This film, which revived the famous series starring Farrah Fawcett in the 70s, was a turning point in the lives of the actresses, who found their second family on the set.

For the 20th anniversary of its premiere, Drew invited Cameron and Lucy to his show, and bragged about their great relationship: “The real reason we’re such good friends is because our friendship is real. It’s not some Hollywood fairy tale.”said the actress.