Dragon Ball on Fortnite with Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, Beerus and many rewards

To define Fortnite Chapter 3 (here our latest special on Fortnite Season 3) a simple video game is, to date, something completely wrong. Over the years, the creature of Epic Games has undergone a constant evolution that has led it to transcend what is the definition of video games and transform into something different. Fortnite is no longer just a competitive shooter, it is also a virtual space in which to have fun with friends with mini-games of all kinds, watch concerts by artists such as Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, a portal that provides us with access to film shorts or a virtual space for successful brands. The result of all this is a product in which Batman, Rick Sanchez, Spider-Man and Naruto can dance or shoot each other in the same room and that’s not necessarily bad, quite the opposite.

The latest crossover, which arrived after months of rumors and small leaks, concerns Dragon Ball Super. If all the collaborations seen in the game to date have not had the resonance of the event linked to the anime and manga series, the reason is simple: the one with Goku and associates was a highly anticipated event by Fortnite users, who hoped to be able to dress the play the role of a Saiyan in battle royale. Among other things, the game has improved significantly over the years and now when we talk about events we are not referring only to a handful of costumes: Epic Games has decided to do things big and, probably, this time we are facing to the greatest collaboration ever.

An ‘over 9,000’ shop

The greatest attraction is certainly represented by the quartet of exclusive costumes which, unlike everything that surrounds it, will remain in Fortnite Chapter 3 forever. The set of costumes, all already available for purchase in the Epic Games title shop, includes the Fortnite skins of Lord Beerus, Bulma, Goku and Vegeta. If there is not much to say about the first couple of characters except that they are faithful reproductions of their animated counterpart, the couple of Warriors Z deserves a separate discussion.

The development team certainly did not miss the opportunity to implement the built-in emotes in both costumes and the result is exceptional: just press a button to make the fighter assume the iconic pose to unleash all his anger and transform over and over again.

Unfortunately not all the forms of Goku and Vegeta have been inserted, but only the most recent ones, with the exception of the Ultra Ego of the Saiyan prince. Goku can turn into Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue and even activate Ultra Instinct, with the last phase allowing him to remain bare-chested and with the signs of the fight clearly visible on his body. In the case of Vegeta, however, the transformations are those in Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue and Blue Evolution.

Wanting to be picky, the features of the two protagonists of the series are not flawless and have some imperfections.

On the one hand we have a not very well modeled Vegeta (think of the head), on the other we are faced with a slightly woody animation of the transformation. In short, in both cases these are good skins but they could have been done better, especially if you consider the almost maniacal care that the developers of Epic Games place in each of the cosmetic elements that land in the store. Speaking of paid items, players with a few extra V-Bucks in the digital wallet can also purchase a number of extras such as Cloud of Gold and the Saiyan capsulewhich act as a hang glider, or the pair formed by the staff of Master Roshi and his shell, which can be used as a pickaxe and backpack. An honorable mention should be made to the last item on sale in the shop, whose absence would have been unforgivable. We obviously refer toFusion emotewith which we can indulge ourselves in the lobbies reproducing the iconic dance.

Not everything related to Dragon Ball cosmetics in Fortnite involves V-Bucks: to make everyone happy, in fact, the developers have inserted a sort of mini Battle Pass whose levels can be climbed by completing timed challenges and containing exclusive rewards such as the transformation emote (without effect on the avatar) or the decorative back in the shape of a radar. The undisputed king of free rewards is certainly the Shenron Dragon, which players can use as a hang glider upon completing a good number of missions.

Kamehameha!

An event of this magnitude certainly could not be limited to a few themed costumes and in fact the developers have decided to revolutionize every aspect of the game. The first thing you notice upon entering the game is the new Bus of the Battlewhose balloon has been replaced by a huge dragon ball and the music emitted by the speakers now offers the main theme of the theme song of Dragon Ball Super.

Once landed, we notice that around the Upside down we can spot huge ones capsules of the Capsule Corporation: interacting with one of these objects, which act as chests, we immediately get our hands on the two mythical objects introduced with the event, both able to substantially change the gameplay and game rhythms. The first is none other than the Cloud of Golda reskin of the flying broom that appeared in the game at some old Halloween event.

Just use the gadget, which requires a few seconds of waiting between one use and another, to project yourself into the air and deploy the exclusive hang glider to reach any place without particular problems or to escape faster from the storm. The highlight of the Fortnite X Dragon Ball Super event, however, is there Kamehamehawhich we believe to be a truly lethal weapon.

Each Kamehameha has only three uses and allows you to unleash all the power on the opponents, leaving them very little escape: a few seconds of charge and, at the release of the fire button, our character will start with the iconic scream the blue ray . As matches progress, these mythic items become more and more common and in the final stages of each game it seems to be in one of the epochal battles of the anime (with the exception of competitive matches, in which it is not possible to find such gadgets).

As for the changes made to the map, the only real change is the addition of a small island with the Kame Housethe home of Master Roshi: around the structure it is possible to find Bulma strolling around and interacting with Vegeta’s wife can spend Gold Bars to purchase exclusive items.

It is likely that there are no real Dragon Ball-themed points of interest due to commercial agreements, since giving ample space to the brand would have required more efforts from the developers at the end of the event, when everything will return to ‘normal’. A little extra is the Festival of the episodesa Creative Island in the shape of a cruise ship with a giant screen that continuously projects a selection of episodes of Dragon Ball Super preceded by the official theme song of the anime and a trailer for Super Hero, the upcoming film.

In short, it is once again a slap-up collaboration that involves every single aspect of Epic Games’ battle royale and, given the care with which the mythical objects were made, we are sure that in the coming months we will return to talk about Dragon Ball in Fortniteperhaps with a second wave of characters similar to what we saw with the Naruto Shippuden crossover event.