Dragon Ball: How is the instant Kamehameha made in Fortnite?

The collaboration between Fortnitex Dragon Ball Super has tested the creativity of its players thanks to the new amalgamation of movements that can be made within the island, and it seems the Instant Kamehameha can also replicate during a game of Fortnite.

In case you already forgot, this was the name given to a technique performed by Goku during the “Cell Tournament Saga”, where Throw a Kamehameha right after teleporting. to cause massive damage to the villain of the series.

Can you make an instant Kamehameha in Fortnite?

multiple users in Fortnite they discovered that you CAN do the Instant Kamehameha during a match. All you have to do is cast the life wave while under the effects of “Zero Point Fish”.

The Kamehameha is one of the most powerful skills that have appeared within the collaboration, but one of its great weaknesses lies in how exposed the player is to shots before launching it.

The teleportation ability granted by the Zero Point Fish reduces “the cons” that this power entails, so we are facing one of the most fearsome combinations that have been found within the collaboration between Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super.

The collaboration of Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super started on August 16, 2022bringing with it a whole range of characters and accessories based on the series anime and manga.

At the same time, several events related to Dragon Ball Super, including a festival with several episodes of the animated series plus a Exclusive preview of the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero screening during the preview of each episode.

