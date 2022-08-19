Don’t miss Tim Burton’s classics at UNAM

Film series made up of classic films such as Scissorhands , Batman , The big fish , The legend of the Headless Horseman Y the corpse of the bride among other

Born in the Californian city of Burbank on August 25, 1958, Timothy William Burton, better known as Tim Burton, is a film director, producer, writer and cartoonist, whose work is characterized by a surreal style and black humor. Sensacine has cataloged him as a filmmaker who began his foundations with the creation of a bizarre world where the fantastic and dark compete, embodied from his first feature film, Pe-wee’s Big Adventure.

Tim Burton’s career spans over 35 years of work with more than 30 films. In 2007 he was awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement for his contribution to the seventh art. From his extensive filmography, Filmoteca UNAM exhibits the following titles in the Carlos Monsiváis Hall of the University Cultural Center:

Wednesday, August 17, 12:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 27, 4:30 p.m.:

Batman (USA, 1989 / 126 min). Starring Michael Keaton, Batman from 1989 is the first of the two film adaptations of the comic directed by Tim Burton, in which the corruption and dangers of Gotham are portrayed, as well as the police force in charge of the commissioner Jim Gordonbroken by the iconic character of The guasonpersonified by Jack Nicholson.

Thursday, August 18, 12:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 27, 6:45 p.m.:

Batman Returns / Batman Returns (USA, 1992/ 126 min). In this latest adaptation of Batman Under the direction of Tim Burton, Bruce Wayne faces two new villains: Catwoman and the Penguin, who is determined to become the master of Gotham City.

Thursday, August 18, 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 3, 12:00 p.m.:

Corpse Bride / Corpse Bride (USA-UK / 2005 / 78 min). Set in Victorian times. After the failed rehearsal of the arranged wedding between Victor Van Dort and Victoria Everglot, the young Van Dort practices his vows of love and by placing the ring on a branch, he revives the corpse of a bride claiming her rights as a wife. .

Friday, August 19, 12:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 31, 4:30 p.m.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street / Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (USA / 2007 / 116 min). Film adaptation of the musical written by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd tells the story of a barber who murders his customers with the help of his accomplice, the Mrs Lovet.



Friday, August 19, 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, 6:30 p.m.:

big eyes / big eyes (USA / 2014 / 106 min). Biography of the painter Margaret Keane, who in the sixties achieved great success for her characteristic paintings in which she portrayed children with big eyes. Their authorship was stolen by her husband, Walter Keane, and the dispute was resolved until it reached the United States courts.

Saturday, August 20, 4:30 p.m. and Friday, September 2, 12:00 p.m.:

dark shadows / dark shadows (USA-Australia-UK / 2012 / 113 min). Film adaptation of the television series created by Dan Curtis. The film focuses on the curse that Angelique Bouchard puts on Barnabas Collins after breaking his heart, turning him into a vampire.

Sunday, August 21, 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, September 1, 6:30 p.m.:

The Big Fish / Big Fish (USA / 2003 / 125 min). Adaptation of the novel A big fish: A novel of mythical dimensionsby Daniel Wallace, which tells the story of William Bloom, who, after learning of the imminent death of his father, returns home to relive the moments of his father’s youth through fantastic beings already characteristic of Burton’s cinema.

Wednesday, August 24, 12:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 3, 4:30 p.m.:

Planet of the Apes / Planet of the Apes (USA / 2001 / 112 min). Adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s novel of the same name, Planet of the Apes takes place in 2029 and focuses on the forced landing of the Oberon space mission on a planet led by apes with human intelligence, who consider men to be animals.

Wednesday, August 24, 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, 12:00 p.m.:

Alice in Wonderland / Alice in Wonderland (USA / 2010 / 108 min). Inspired by the work of Lewis Caroll. Alicia, now 19 years old, returns to the whimsical world she visited when she was a child to embark on an adventure that will lead her to discover her true destiny.

Thursday, August 25, 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, 4:30 p.m.:

Beetlejuice, the super ghost / Beetlejuice (USA / 1988 / 93 min). After a couple realizes that they have died and their bodies were trapped in their old house, they hire the services of Beetlejuice, a ghost specialist in scaring away the new family that comes to break the tranquility of their home, becoming a nightmare for the living and dead.

Friday, August 26, 6:30 p.m. and Friday, September 2, 6:30 p.m.:

The Legend of the Headless Horseman / Sleepy Hollow (USA-Germany / 1999 / 105 min). Based on the horror story The Legend of Sleepy Hollowby Washington Irving, tells the story of agent Ichabod Crane who is sent to a site haunted by a serial killer who decapitates his victims.

Sunday, August 28, 4:30 p.m., Friday, September 2, 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 3, 6:45 p.m.:

Scissorhands / Edward Scissorhands (USA / 1990 / 105 min). Once upon a time there was a castle on top of a hill where an inventor lived whose greatest creation was named Edward. Despite his irresistible charm, Edward wasn’t perfect. He lived alone in the dark until one day he is rescued by a kind saleswoman who takes him to her house to live with his family.

The cycle is exhibited in the Carlos Monsiváis room of the University Cultural Center, for programming see: https://www.filmoteca.unam.mx/ciclo/monstruos-y-criaturas-de-tim-burton/

