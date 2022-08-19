Dodgers: Los Angeles broadcaster suffered broken wrist after going down Brewers mascot slide

David Vassegcommentator for Los Angeles Dodgers suffered an unbelievable broken wrist and bruised ribs on what looked like a harmless slide berniethe pet of the milwaukee Brewers.

The reporter jumped down the slide with shoes and tie included, helped with a towel to slide better and finished his journey on a safety mat, but took more speed than expected crashing with great force.

Dodgers reporter compared himself to Tom Cruise

Vassegh tried to protect himself from the impact, but his whole body ended up colliding with the protection mat, fracturing his wrist and forcing him to wear a splint, although he took the incident with humor and assured that like Tom CruiseHe does his own stunts.

“Hey guys, I do my own action scenes like Tom Cruise. I tried to go with all my style, but it was not possible, ”said the commentator to his fellow broadcasters.

The Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday and are preparing to travel to Miami where they will face the Marlins.





Victor Hugo Alvarado