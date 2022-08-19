Do you feel that you do not deserve your successes or achievements? You may be having impostor syndrome without knowing it | Health

The impostor syndrome is a condition that began to be talked about in Colombia a few days ago, after the daughter of President Gustavo Petro, Sofia Petro will reveal in social networks that he suffers from it.

He is not the only public figure who has spoken on this subject. Also in the past have been the former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama and actress Kate Winslet.

Catalina Botero, director of Psychology of the program Because I want to be well, explains that the impostor syndrome not a disorder but a condition. “It is a series of beliefs that people build about not deserving what they are living, not being enough for a job or a certain position. I feel anxious or sad because I don’t deserve the place I’m in,” says the expert.

Does your hair fall out a lot?: see what causes female alopecia and how you can fight it

Botero explains that in At first it was believed that it affected women more than men, but today it is clear that it applies to men as well.

The clearest signs are when “all the time we attribute our success to external factors and downplay my achievements. Also when I overexert myself. If all the time I think I need to give more and I don’t rescue what I’m doing, that’s an indicator”, indicates the psychologist.

The program Because I want to be well

remember that it is not necessary to suffer from a disorder to raise your hand and ask for help from a psychologist.