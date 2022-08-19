details of an alleged fight of the ex-partner are revealed in an FBI report

Details of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s alleged fight aboard a private jet in 2016 have come to light after some publications obtained bombshell FBI documents.

According to the report, Pitt told Jolie one of their children “looked like a goddamn Columbine kid” and said she was “ruining the family.”

Pitt’s alleged comment appears to refer to the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, in which 12th graders Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold gunned down 12 children and a teacher in Colorado.

Elsewhere in the documents, Jolie is alleged to have told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by the head”, shook her, “shoved her against the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.

The records obtained by rolling stone they say the outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

In her statement, Jolie alleged that Pitt’s actions frightened her six children, who were between the ages of 8 and 15 at the time.

She said Pitt lunged at one of the boys after he was called a “cretin,” at which point she stopped him “in a choking position.”

The Lara Croft actress also claimed that Pitt consumed multiple alcoholic beverages during the flight and “poured beer over [Jolie] and the blanket he was under.” When the plane landed, she said it had sustained $25,000 worth of damage from spilled red wine.

Jolie reportedly told Pitt that she was taking her kids to a hotel to get some sleep, at which point Pitt yelled at her, “You’re not taking my goddamn kids.”

No charges were filed after an investigation into the incident “due to various factors,” reported rolling stone.

Pitt and Jolie (PA Archive)

The Independent has contacted representatives for Pitt and Jolie for comment.

In 2016, Pitt denied allegations that he abused one of his sons on the private jet.

Jolie filed for divorce on September 19 and her divorce petition listed her separation date as September 15, the day after the jet incident.

Since then, they have been involved in many court cases, including a custody case for their six children, three of whom are adopted.