Debates should be an exercise in plurality: Ciro Murayama

Number: 351

Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, August 18, 2022

Participate in the National Forum of Experiences and Strengthening in the Organization of Electoral Debates

The challenge is to transcend the soliloquies

Debate is when the different options that are going to be on the ballot are face to face and citizens can contrast different political options, said the Counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Ciro Murayama Rendón.

The debates are a democratic fact, he added, since they are based on the recognition of plurality and different points of view are heard in them. “He is not the candidate against his supporters, but against his opponents.”

When participating in the National Forum of experiences and strengthening in the organization of electoral debates, which is held in Aguascalientes, Murayama stressed that electoral debates must transcend soliloquies, that is; -he explained- monologues in which the candidates avoid debating among themselves.

For this reason, added Ciro Murayama, the electoral authorities must design rules for the debates that motivate the discussion and that no male or female candidate is ignored.

Likewise, he said, it is necessary that the electoral authorities seek to produce a television program that attracts the audience and that allows more citizens to be reached.

The challenge, he pointed out, is to guarantee impartiality to avoid damage to the reliability of the process. “In our situation we must be more careful, because if we make a mistake in a debate there may be criticism of the electoral authority that is in charge, not only of holding the debates, but of organizing the elections, installing polling stations, training citizens, etc. ” .

Notwithstanding the foregoing, Counselor Murayama stressed that the quality of the debate depends on the quality of the politicians, since the best formats, the best rules and production elements can be designed, but if the candidates do not debate, these efforts may not be successful: “we can have the best pitch, but if the players don’t deliver and show talent it won’t be a good match”.

To attend or not to attend the debates

Counselor Murayama argued that it is increasingly common for candidates to decide not to attend the debates, especially if they have greater preferences from the electorate.

It concluded that, although the electoral authorities do not have the power to legislate or force the candidates to attend the debates, “debate is a democratic act and avoiding debate is an anti-democratic act that can have costs.”

The National Forum of Experiences and Strengthening in the Organization of Electoral Debates, aims to promote a reflection between the Local Public Organizations and the National Electoral Institute on the experiences in this matter, with a view to future exercises.

This Forum is held at the Universidad Panamericana, Aguascalientes campus, on August 18 and 19 and is aimed at directors, counselors, and officials of state institutes who have participated or will participate in the organization of local debates in the electoral processes that will take place in 2023 and 2024 so that, through a space for dialogue and reflection, the holding of debates is promoted and strengthened.

The event is organized by the Electoral Institute of Tamaulipas, the State Electoral Institute of Aguascalientes and the National Electoral Institute.

