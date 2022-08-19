DAZN: reimbursement doubled to damaged subscribers

Following the inconveniences encountered by some of the season ticket holders during the first day of the championship of A leagueheld last weekend, DAZNafter meeting with Valentina VezzaliUndersecretary for Sport, the Ministry of Economic DevelopmentL’AgCom and the Serie A Leagueofficially communicated the extent of the reimbursement and how to receive it.

The indemnities will be intended exclusively for those who have encountered a technical disruption and not for all DAZN subscribers (according to La Repubblica, the inconveniences have affected 25% of DAZN subscribers).

The refund will be equal to double with respect to the provisions of the resolution of the Communications Authority. In addition to 25% of the monthly fee paid by each subscriber, DAZN, considering the “Extraordinariness of the event”will refund an additional 25%equal to the free viewing of a championship round.

To receive the refund, the user will not have to do nothingwill not have to fill in any form, nor send the documentation required and required by the rules in force.

As reported in the official press release, the compensation will be automatic and will take place through “Crediting of the amount according to the payment methods chosen by each customer or by issuing vouchers”.

The refund procedure will start next Tuesday, 23 August 2022and will be completed within two weeks during which the interested subscribers will receive an official communication, through e-mailconcerning the confirmation of the reimbursement.

For the second year in a row, therefore, the Serie A championship did not open in the best way for DAZN which, as we recall, in 2021 was awarded the rights to broadcast the entire Serie A (266 exclusive matches) , until 2024.

Last year, the reimbursement by DAZN came as a result of the inefficiencies encountered by users during the fifth day of the championship. At the material time, subscribers received a month free viewing.