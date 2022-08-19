Daughter of Antonio Banderas boasts ‘bikini body’ in Italy

Stella Banderas, daughter of Melanie Griffith Y Antonio Banderaswas caught wasting beauty of holidays in Nero, Italy.

The young businesswoman showed off with a black bikini fabric, with pants high leg and a top round neckline, with thin straps, to show off your slender silhouette.

The Swimwear The two-piece that Stella wore is not an exclusive garment, since it is available in the Shein store, for only 14 dollars, which is equivalent to 281 Mexican pesos.

Photo: Grosby Group

The sister less than dakota johnson added a touch of elegance to your look beach by wearing earrings and a gold necklace. In addition, she showed off her makeup-free face and her wet hair after diving into the sea.

the too actress enjoyed the trip to Italy in the company of her boyfriend Eli Mayerwho is a student of the film career.

Stella Banderas She began dating in early 2019 with Eli, who is the Ronald Meyer son of an important man in Hollywood, since he was a vice president of NBC Universal and an agent for many years for Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep.

The celebrity traveled to Italy after celebrating his mother’s 65th birthday in California Melanie Griffith. Also attended the event Eva Longoria and her husband Pepe Bastón.

Although at first he wanted to get away from acting, Stella finally chose to study drama and is currently assistant director of Antonio Banderas in the projects carried out in Spain.

Also, last year, the young woman caused a stir by announcing that she would legally change her name to remove her mother’s last name.

But the change was not due to some anger with Melanie Griffithbut considered that it was a very long name and wanted to use, both in his daily life and in his daily life, only his father’s surname.

Look in the gallery above how it has changed Stella Banderas.

