Daniel Bisogno criticized Selena Gomez

It is well known that commenting on the physical appearance of a person is not correct, but this did not seem to matter to the driver of windowing, Daniel Bisogno, who lashed out at international star Selena Gomez.

This happened when the Disney girl uploaded a video to her TikTok account in a swimsuit where she showed her natural belly. In the short clip of her, a voice is heard in the distance from her telling Selena to put her belly in, to which the actress also replied: “I’m not going to do shit. Real bellies are back, okay?

This video was uploaded on August 3 and quickly began to echo among the singer’s followers, managing to accumulate more than 17 million views.

Selena Gomez, 30 years old, has distinguished himself by sending messages of self-esteem to his followers through his social networks since, during his years within Disney Channelwas the victim of multiple comments and criticism for his physical appearance.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world”, “My great motivation Selena” and “women are right, we should not fall prey to fashion stereotypes or non-real models”, were some of the comments that Internet users left in the video .

What did Daniel Bisogno say?

the driver of windowing seeing the video did not hesitate to criticize the singer and actress, mentioning that “He wants to rest as a pulquero.”

He also pointed out that Selena Gómez should ‘sink’ her belly “just for the photo”because he believes that it is important that “within the best that you can see, you see yourself the best possible”.

“There is no reason to show the mole with hair that one has there,” he assured, referring to one of the marks that the actress has on her crotch.

It should be remembered that Daniel Bisogno confessed that he was the target of criticism for the physical change he has had over the years. The driver revealed that, seeking to please people, he lost weight, which generated even more negative comments towards him.

