Cuban singer Lenier Mesa will be in the next “Fast and Furious” movie

The tenth installment of Fast and Furious It will hit theaters in 2023. In the new film of the famous saga, we will not only see the charismatic Vin Diesel, playing his already iconic character of Dominic Toretto, but we Cubans will have another pleasant surprise.

It is about joining the staff of the film by Cuban composer and singer Lenier Mesa, who will debut on the big screen as an actor in one of the biggest franchises of the seventh art.

But his performance will not be the only thing that Lenier will give us in Fast and Furious.

“Lenier Mesa, signed by Pitbull, adds another (…) success by being part of this important saga in the ssound track of the film and acting. Currently, she has several viral themes », the program wrote on Instagram Wake up America. In other words, we will also see him in the role of his composer.

With this participation, Lenier Mesa joins the list of other Latin musicians who have participated in the saga of Fast and Furious. Among them stand out Don Omar, Tego Calderón, Romeo Santos, Cardi B, Ozuna and Bad Bunny. These last three were in the ninth installment of the franchise.

However, this is not the first time that Lenier has had some relationship with Fast and Furious. Recall that last year he shared a photo with Vin Diesel, whom he thanked for his “guidance and friendship.”

Lenier Mesa has just premiered, together with IAmChino, the song snatch. In addition, he is in one of the best moments of his career: he recently made his debut as presenter of the Premios Juventud that were held in Puerto Rico.

The tenth installment of Fast and Furious It will be the penultimate of the saga of action and car racing. Everything seems to indicate that Toretto and his family will say goodbye in the eleventh film.