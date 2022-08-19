Continue with your vacations in Toluca and enjoy these activities!

The Cineteca Mexiquense will have matinee functions this weekend, screening today the 2001 Mexican film “Atlético San Pancho”. Tomorrow will be screened “ET The Extraterrestrial”, one of the great successes of Steven Spielberg. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Disney Pixar’s animated film “Toy Story” will hit the cinema screen. Each of these functions will be with free admission starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Fourth University Theater Season enters its final stretch with performances today and tomorrow of the staging “Her dress was not Tardán but Victoria’s Secret”, an adaptation of “Richard III” by William Shakespeare, appearing both days at seven o’clock the afternoon at the University Theater Los Jaguares. At the same time, but at the Esvón Gamaliel University Chamber Theater, there will be a performance of the play “The Anniversary”, directed by Franz Wusterhaus. General access to both works is one hundred pesos. Within the framework of the same season, this Saturday and Sunday at one in the afternoon at the Teatro Los Jaguares, “Un rey de chocolate” will be presented, a staging aimed at children that rescues some of the songs of Francisco Gabilondo Soler; access for adults is 60 pesos and children pay 30 pesos.

Tomorrow, Saturday, August 20, in the Central Patio of the Casa de las Diligencias University Cultural Center, located in the center of Toluca, the theater group La Corte de los Milagros will present the play “Little Adventures of the Great Don Quixote”, whose function will I start at two in the afternoon; Entry will be with voluntary cooperation.

This is the last week that the public will be able to visit the exhibition “Ecos de la Extinción” at the Toluca Cultural Center; Through this tour, the public can admire 27 robotic dinosaurs as well as some of the most important discoveries made in recent years of the creatures that inhabited the Earth millions of years ago. The CCT is open from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon with access per person for 50 pesos. The last day that this exhibition will remain will be August 28.

The Zacango Ecological Park recently inaugurated the area called “Selva”, an area in which various species such as toucans and mandarin ducks will be its inhabitants. In addition, the park has a remodeled play area that kids and children can enjoy. Access to the park costs 40 pesos for children and 50 pesos for adults. Visiting hours at the park are from 10 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.

As part of the celebration for the National Day of Mexican Cinema, FilminLatino, a platform of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography, maintains seven titles in its catalog for free, which will remain so until August 31, some of them are premieres this year. The films that make up this special program are “Distrito Olvido”; “Summer White”; “Things we don’t do”; “Sanctuary, Paty Aguirre’s dog trip”; “Wind Remnants”; “To die in the deserts” and “The defeated brothers”. To access these films, all you have to do is create a user account that you can get for free just by having an email address.

